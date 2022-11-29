Zinc FA claim 3rd spot, defeat Sudeva FC 4-2

Chandigarh, November 28

Zinc Football Academy, Udaipur, claimed third position in the18th Administrator’s Challenge Cup All-India Football Tournament by logging a 4-2 win over Sudeva Delhi Football Club at the Sector 42 Sports Complex today.

The high-pitched match witnessed a total of six goals scored in the 90 minutes of the play.

Just after the starting whistle, while the Udaipur defenders were still settling down on the field, Delhi’s Jacob scored the opening goal. In the every first minute, the Delhi-based club was ahead as their star striker, Jacob, beautifully placed the ball over the goal line.

However, an early goal alarmed the Udaipur team to get their act together. The side, which lost their semifinal by one goal on Sunday, played a better football today. Despite down by a goal, the side made a strong comeback in the next 20 minutes. Striker Akshit, who had impressed everyone with his speed, found the equaliser in the 25th minute. In the 38th minute, the Udaipur team were ahead 2-1 as Jagmin Thang scored a goal. As the match was moving to the 15-minute lemon break, Jacob once again ensured Delhi’s comeback.

In the 42nd minute, he netted Delhi’s second goal to level the scores. In the second half, both teams eagerly looked for goals. However, it was the Udaipur outfit which had the last laugh. In the 54th minute, Mohit netted a goal, while Thang netted the final goal in the 69th minute to ensure a two-goal lead for the side. For the rest of the match, Udaipur defenders kept their calm to save the day. — TNS

Today’s match

Final between Round Glass Punjab Football Club and IYA, Manipur: 11 am, Sports Complex, Sector 46

