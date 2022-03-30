Zirakpur: 2 women labourers killed, 5 hurt as shed gives way

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 29

Two women labourers were killed and five others injured when an under-construction shed of a warehouse collapsed over labourers working underneath near Raipur Kalan village on the Zirkapur-Patiala highway this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Jodhpur natives Radha (40) and Abbu (35), while Kulbir Singh and Janak were seriously injured. The injured were taken to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital and the GMCH, Sector 32.

The incident occurred around 11.45 am when around 80 labourers resumed work and some of them climbed atop and started working. The iron girders and cemented sheets of the roof of the shed came crashing down with a deafening noise and fell on the labourers underneath. A team of doctors and health workers, besides ambulances and fire brigades reached the spot and began rescue work.

Administration officials and labourers at the spot. Tribune photo

Zirakpur MC Executive Officer Girish Verma, SHO Onkar Singh Brar, DSP Navneet Mahal and Rishabh Garg also reached the spot. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained but eyewitnesses said heavy cement sheets were being used in place of tin roof and the joints buckled under the heavy weight of the roof.

The warehouse for storing tyres is stated to be owned by Gurjeet Singh Kohli, brother of Patiala AAP MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli. Zirakpur SHO Onkar Singh Brar said a case would be registered once statements were recorded. Zirakpur MC EO Girish Verma said, “The area does not fall under our jurisdiction. GMADA officials will probe the incident.”

