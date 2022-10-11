Zirakpur academy beat Mohali

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

Cricket with Nagesh Academy of Excellence (CNAE), Zirakpur, defeated S Tinku Cricket Academy, Mohali, by six wickets in the inaugural match of the North Zone 4th Panna Lal Memorial U-25 Cricket Tournament.

Batting first, the Mohali team posted 194 runs before getting all out in 43.2 overs. Kartik (71), Mohit (46), Harshit Prashar (17), Harman (16) and Japjeet (14) were the top scorers for the side. Lovepreet Saini was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed 4/28, while Amit Shukla took 3/49. Nehal Pajni, Yashjeet Balhara and Harshit Saini claimed a wicket each for the bowling side.

In reply, the Zirakpur team scored 197/4 in 30.3 overs. Shravan Sharma (50), Nehal Pajni (41), Prince Upadhyay (40), Yashjeet Balhara (31) and Ayush Sikka (25) were the best performers for the side. Evan Singh claimed three wickets for the bowling side, while Bhavleen Singh took one.

