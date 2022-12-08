Zirakpur-based smuggler nabbed with Rs 10-crore heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

In a major breakthrough, the UT police have arrested Zirakpur resident Amit Sharma, 41, a fruit vendor-turned-smuggler, with 2.1-kg heroin near Ram Darbar. The estimated value of the contraband in the international value is pegged at Rs 10 crore.

The suspect had been on the radar of the District Crime Cell for the past six months and his name had cropped up during interrogation of suspects arrested in other cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The suspect was arrested while he was coming from the poultry farm side in a luxury car on December 6.

During preliminary interrogation, Sharma disclosed he had been part of a gang targeting shops in Ambala since 2008-2009. Around 10 cases of burglary and dacoity are registered against him.

The suspect earlier indulged in the sale of opium and poppy husk. He used to buy opium and poppy husk from Madhya Pradesh and further sell it here. Five NDPS cases are registered against him. He was out on bail granted by an Ambala court.

A Class X dropout, Sharma started his business of selling fruits by putting up a rehri in front of the Ambala Railway Station. The accused originally belongs to Saharanpur (UP), but shifted to Ambala later.

To carry out illegal activity, he had purchased a flat in Zirakpur. He used to sell heroin in small quantities from Zirakpur. He had delivered major consignments in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Himachal. The consignment seized was to be delivered in Chandigarh and Kharar.

Since the inception of the District Crime Cell, 50 cases under the NDPS Act against around 55 persons have been registered with most of recovery in commercial quantities.

