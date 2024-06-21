Zirakpur: Boy dies in mishap; woman found dead

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur: An 11-year-old boy died after the scooter he was riding pillion skidded near Guru Nanak Enclave, Dhakoli, on Thursday. The deceased, Azaan, was riding the scooty with his father Chander Mohan Bhat. In another incident, a young woman was found dead on the railway tracks near the Dhakoli level crossing. The police said the victim appeared to be a migrant, around 25 years of age. TNS

Diamond, gold jewellery stolen

Chandigarh: Munish Kumar of Sector 19 has reported that household items, Rs 5,000 and diamond, silver & gold ornaments have been stolen from his sister’s house in GMCH Society, Sector 48, Chandigarh.TNS

Mangalsutra snatched

Chandigarh: A woman resident of the city has reported that two motorcycle-born persons snatched her “mangalsutra” at Sector 50 on Wednesday. A snatching case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station. TNS

Man assaulted at Hallo Majra

Chandigarh: Hallo Majra resident Deepak has alleged that Rahul attacked and threatened him near Khera Mandir, Hallo Majra, on Tuesday. He suffered injuries and was admitted to the PGI. A case under Sections 324, 341, 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Lakshay School beat Atwal Sports

Chandigarh: Lakshay School of Cricket defeated Atwal Sports XI by two wickets in the Summer Cricket League. Batting first, Atwal Sports scored 142 in 29 overs with the help of Vansh Raizada (41), Anubhav (19), Atharv Tyagi (13) and Riya (12). Jasvardhan and Ayan Gupta claimed two wickets each, while Sarwagaya Sharma picked one. In reply, LSC posted 143/8. Harshit Taya (44), Sarwgaya Sharma (30) and Jasvardhan (29) were the main scorers for the side.Vansh Raizada and Riya claimed one wicket each.

