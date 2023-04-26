Zirakpur cricket academy romp home

Mohali, April 25
Cricket with Nagesh Academy (NWCA), Zirakpur, won the 1st Manju Arora Memorial U-16 Cricket Tournament by registering a 23-run win over CL Champs Cricket Academy, Panchkula.
Batting first, NWCA lads posted 198/6 in 40 overs. Shivraj Singh topped the score chart by scoring 50 runs, while Monty (43), Dushyant (34), Kashvee Gautam (18) and Ameya Sharma (17) were other notable scorers for the side. Manan Arora claimed two wickets for the bowling side, while Chinmay Gupta and Ishant grabbed one wicket each.
In reply, CL Champs Cricket Academy was bundled out for 175 runs in 39.1 overs Shashank Dumka (78) remained the major contributor in the chase. Arora (55) and Abhinav Sharma (14) also contributed to the chase. Ayush Saini, Ankan Latka and Trijal Goyal claimed two wickets each for the bowling side, while Dushyant took one.
