Zirakpur: Dhakoli CHC doctor goes on hunger strike

Zirakpur, October 18
Four days after a local AAP leader allegedly misbehaved with him at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dhakoli, Dr Rajesh Kumar sat on a hunger strike inside the hospital this morning, seeking security for the hospital staff from attendants of patients.
Dr Rajesh and Dr Mehtab Singh staged a sit-in yesterday demanding strict action against the attendants who had misbehaved with the former on October14.
The AAP leader, Sonal Pandit, reached the hospital and tried to pacify the protesting doctors, but to no avail. Health officials, including the Civil Surgeon, too reached there. Talks with the protesting doctors, however, remained inconclusive.
