Zirakpur: Dhananjay beats Sumukh, lifts U-14 tennis title

Zirakpur, March 25
Dhananjay Tibrewal of Rajasthan defeated Sumukh Marya of Punjab in the boys’ U-14 final on the concluding day of the Roots AITA CS(7) U-14 & U-18 National Rankings Championship at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur.
In the girls’ U-14 final, Saravnoor Kaur of Punjab defeated Jasmine Kaur of Haryana. In the boys’ U-18 final, Navya Verma of Punjab beat Agnivesh Bhardwaj of Haryana. In the girls’ U-18 final, Isheeta Midha of Chandigarh ousted Sidhak Kaur of Punjab.
In the boys’ U-18 doubles final, Navya Verma and Svarmanyu Singh beat Haralam Singh and Armaan Walia. In the boys’ U-14 doubles final, Abhinav Chaudhary and Sumukh Marya defeated Dhananjay Tibrewal and Tanay Kotak. In the girls’ U-18 doubles final, Isheeta Midha and Bhumi Kakkar beat Tamanna Walia and Ajenika Puri. —
