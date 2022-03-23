Zirakpur: Girl held for abetment to suicide

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 22

The police have arrested a 22-year-old Pabhat girl for abetment to suicide of a 21-year-old man after he allegedly hanged himself to death in the bathroom of his house on March 16.

The police said the girl, employed in a salon, had allegedly torn the suicide note and flushed it in a toilet after the incident. An eyewitness had seen the act and reported it to the family of the deceased, Vishal Sahni. The matter is being probed, said Zirakpur SHO Onkar Singh Brar.

The suspect will be produced in a court on Wednesday. Angry area residents had protested against the police for proceeding under Section 174 of the CrPC. A case has been registered against the suspect under Section 306 of the IPC at the Zirakpur police station. —