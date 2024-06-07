Zirakpur goes powerless

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, June 6

Residents had to endure a stormy evening on Wednesday and a powerless night as hoardings and unipoles came crashing down, snapping electricity cables at several places in this town. The power supply remained erratic throughout the day in Zirakpur and Dera Bassi today.

PSPCL officials counted as many as 33 power poles down, cables snapped at several places causing pell-mell in the power distribution in the entire Zirakpur area.

Officials said the main supply line suffered serious damages near Saidpur and Mubarikpur, causing almost a 12-hour breakdown. The power supply in the area was snapped around 9 pm and restored around 5 in the morning with many areas facing low voltage problem.

PSPCL employees had a busy Wednesday night and an even busier day today restoring the network.

PSPCL Executive Engineer Surinder Singh Bains said, “Big hoardings collapsed at several places last night, causing extensive damage to the electricity network. At least 33 power poles and transformers have been damaged. The supply has been restored at most places or alternative arrangements have been made for the time being.”

Dust storm caused extensive damage on Wednesday evening as several billboards and hoardings came crashing down while illegal flexboards flew around, entangling in electricity wires. No one was injured in the storm yesterday.

