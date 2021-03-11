Zirakpur gurdwara manager pushed during scuffle, dies

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 7

Three persons have been arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder of the manager of Gurudwara Nabha Sahib here on Friday night.

The suspects have been identified as Avtar Singh Nagla and Mansa residents Sukhwinderpal Singh and Ravinderpal Singh.

The complainant, Shamsher Singh, a storekeeper at the gurdwara, stated that Sukhwinderpal and Avtar were allegedly overstaying in the gurdwara for the past

two months and misusing it as an office.

The manager, Ranjit Singh, got the room vacated following which an internal inquiry was conducted. On Friday evening, the trio had a scuffle with the manager outside the gurdwara. They allegedly pushed him following which the victim fell on the ground. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.