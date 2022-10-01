Zirakpur, Kharar to get canal water supply

Chandigarh, September 30

Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar has instructed officials of the departments concerned to complete work on a war footing to provide canal water to the residents of Kharar and Zirakpur to meet their potable water needs. The project cost is about Rs 60 crore.

Nijjar said a water treatment plant, with a capacity of 5 MGD, would be constructed by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GAMADA). The pipeline work and construction of a tank would be carried out by the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

The Cabinet Minister said after discussions with officials of GMADA recently, it was decided to provide 2 MGD of canal water to Zirakpur. He said the canal water project would be an important step in the direction of keeping in check the depletion of groundwater.

#Inderbir Singh Nijjar #Kharar #Zirakpur