Zirakpur, Kharar to get canal water supply

Chandigarh, September 30
Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar has instructed officials of the departments concerned to complete work on a war footing to provide canal water to the residents of Kharar and Zirakpur to meet their potable water needs. The project cost is about Rs 60 crore.
Nijjar said a water treatment plant, with a capacity of 5 MGD, would be constructed by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GAMADA). The pipeline work and construction of a tank would be carried out by the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board.
The Cabinet Minister said after discussions with officials of GMADA recently, it was decided to provide 2 MGD of canal water to Zirakpur. He said the canal water project would be an important step in the direction of keeping in check the depletion of groundwater.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...