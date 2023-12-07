Zirakpur lintel collapse: MC for criminal action against building owner

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, December 6

Four days after the lintel of an under-construction two-storied structure collapsed at Chiranjeev Enclave on the Zirakpur-Chandigarh national highway here, the local Municipal Council has recommended criminal action against the showroom owner to the police.

Two labourers were injured while three others escaped unhurt after the lintel of the building owned by Mohali resident Arjundeep Singh collapsed due to ‘structural flaws’.

The Zirakpur MC probe found that approval for the maps and NOC for the already existing ground floor were taken, but the construction of two floors above was being undertaken without permission from the civic body.

“We have written to the Zirakpur SHO to take criminal action against the owner for flouting building bylaws and undertaking construction covertly,” said Zirakpur Executive Officer Ravneet Singh.

Officials claimed that the construction was being carried out on weekends behind the curtains to escape official scrutiny. “The construction has been put on hold for now,” they added.

A probe is also on to ascertain structural and material shortcomings, which led to the incident, endangering the lives of people around.

