Zirakpur lintel collapse: MC for criminal action against building owner

Zirakpur, December 6
Four days after the lintel of an under-construction two-storied structure collapsed at Chiranjeev Enclave on the Zirakpur-Chandigarh national highway here, the local Municipal Council has recommended criminal action against the showroom owner to the police.
Two labourers were injured while three others escaped unhurt after the lintel of the building owned by Mohali resident Arjundeep Singh collapsed due to ‘structural flaws’.
The Zirakpur MC probe found that approval for the maps and NOC for the already existing ground floor were taken, but the construction of two floors above was being undertaken without permission from the civic body.
“We have written to the Zirakpur SHO to take criminal action against the owner for flouting building bylaws and undertaking construction covertly,” said Zirakpur Executive Officer Ravneet Singh.
Officials claimed that the construction was being carried out on weekends behind the curtains to escape official scrutiny. “The construction has been put on hold for now,” they added.
A probe is also on to ascertain structural and material shortcomings, which led to the incident, endangering the lives of people around.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...