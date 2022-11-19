Zirakpur man awarded 10-year RI in drugs case

Chandigarh, November 18
Additional Sessions Judge Rajeev K Beri has sentenced a Zirkapur resident to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a drugs case.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Som Bahadur of Pabhat village.
Som Bahadur was arrested on January 14, 2020, near the road separating Sector 40-C and D with seven pheniramine maleate (10 ml) and 13 buprenorphine (2 ml) injections. The police claimed that the accused had failed to produce any valid permit or licence for the injections.
A case under the Narcotic, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances was registered against him. After investigation, the police presented a chargesheet against the accused. The court farmed charges against him, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.
The counsel of the accused claimed that Som Bahadur was falsely implicated in the case. On the other hand, public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond the shadow of doubt.
After hearing of the arguments, the court found the accused guilty of the charges framed against him and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 10 years.
The court also directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs 1,00,000. In default of payment of the fine, he shall further undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year.
“The offence and recovery of commercial quantity of contraband containing buprenorphine from the conscious possession of the convict does not leave any reason with the court to treat him with leniency,” observed the court.
