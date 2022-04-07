Zirakpur man held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The district crime cell of the UT police has arrested a Zirakpur man with 52.1 gm of heroin. According to the police, the suspect, Dinesh Kumar, alias Bunty, a resident of Royal Estate, Zirakpur, was arrested with the heroin from the Ram Darbar road. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

City MC cancels roundabout pact

Chandigarh: The Municipal Corporation on Wednesday ordered to cancel an agreement for the maintenance of the Sector 31-32-46-47 roundabout. The roundabout was allotted for maintenance to an agency for two years up to November 11, 2023. During checking, the maintenance of the roundabout was found unsatisfactory as per the terms and conditions of the MoU. MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra further ordered the Superintending Engineer, Horticulture, MC, to submit a maintenance report of all 30 roundabouts for which permission had been granted for maintenance by agencies along with pictorial evidence and maintenance records. She said all non-performing agencies, which are not maintaining roundabouts as per the norms, would face immediate cancellation. TNS

Sr executive of Elante held

Chandigarh: A senior executive of Elante Mall has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing and stalking a former co-worker. The suspect, Anil Malhotra, is the executive director of corporate affairs, hospitality, offices and CSR, Nexus Malls. The complainant alleged that Malhotra had been sending her objectionable and abusive messages. He is also accused of stalking and threatening her. Acting on the complaint, a case under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) 354 (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS

Annual athletics meet held

Chandigarh: Chandigarh: The Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, organised its 7th Annual Athletics Meet. Various events, including 80m race, long jump, shot put and discus throw, were organised. Manoj and Shabnam were declared the best athletes. Tejdeep Singh Saini, Director, Sports, Chandigarh Administration; and Prashant Kumar Gautam, Director, Sports, PU; gave away awards to the winners. TNS

Baby Football Carnival

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Football Association will hold Baby League Carnival this month. It will be conducted in the U-8, U-10 and U-12 categories (boys and girls). Teams can confirm their entries with the organisers.