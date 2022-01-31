Zirakpur MC chief meets protesting Nagla residents

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, January 30

A day after members of several housing societies took out a protest march highlighting the deplorable condition of the Nagla road, Udayvir Singh Dhillon, president of the Zirakpur Municipal Council and son of Dera Bassi Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon, met the protesters here today.

He assured the protesters that road widening and repair work would be carried out immediately after the model code of conduct was lifted after the Assembly elections.

Residents from several housing societies such as Maya Garden City, Escon Arena, La Prisma and Altura located on the Nagla road highlighted the deplorable condition of the road and threatened “no road, no vote” yesterday.

In continuation of the yesterday’s protest, several residents gathered for the protest march till Singhpura chowk today also.

The residents said Dhillon promised that the work on the road from Manav Mangal School side would continue. Once the elections were over, road widening work would start from the Singhpura chowk.

The assurance

Residents said Udayvir Singh Dhillon, president of the Zirakpur Municipal Council and son of Dera Bassi Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon, promised that the work on the road from Manav Mangal School side would continue. Once the elections were over, road widening work would start from the Singhpura chowk.

#Zirakpur