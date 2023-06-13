Zirakpur MC officials blind to huge threat near Metro store

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 12

A huge pit on the service lane near the Metro point on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway in Zirakpur continues to pose a risk to road users and residents here.

Locals said the pit was there for the past fortnight with underground cables around it, posing a threat to pedestrians and residents. During rains, it was filled with rainwater, thus aggravating the risk. Residents also expressed fears of live wire and someone getting electrocuted.

Location declared Black spot The place where the pit is located is a black spot on the Chandigarh-Zirakpur road where mishaps take place frequently due to speeding or negligence of motorists and pedestrians.

A heap of earth near the pit suggests that the patch was dug up for repair of cables or a sewage line but the workers left it open thereafter. The pit is on the verge of damaging the pavement alongside the service lane as interlocking tiles have no foundation.

“The pit is there for the past two-three weeks. We are not aware who dug it up or how it was formed, but it is a threat to road users at night and during rains,” said a shopkeeper near the spot requesting anonymity.

Municipal Council officials said they were not aware of it, but would level the area soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that the place where the pit is located is a black spot on the Chandigarh-Zirakpur road where mishaps take place frequently due to speeding or negligence of motorists and pedestrians.