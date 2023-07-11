Zirakpur MC officials face residents’ fury

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, July 10

Zirakpur residents are disappointed with Municipal Council president Udayvir Singh Dhillon for leaving them in the lurch at a time when the civic body should have been the most active.

Dhillon said, “I have been out in the field since morning. Water from Ghaggar entered Peer Muchalla and the breach was plugged with the help of JCBs. Apart from rainwater here, the water from Panchkula is coming down towards Dhakoli and Zirakpur. Sarv Mangal Society, Shivalik Vihar, Gulmohar Extension are some of the pockets which had to be taken care of.”

However, residents of Penta Homes Society and VIP Road slammed the MC president for remaining inaccessible. “He is nowhere to be seen. Even his phone is unreachable. Municipal Council Executive Officer Ravneet Singh too has not picked up our calls or replied to any of our messages.”

Residents of Maya Garden, Phase-III, and Rail Vihar said Municipal Council officials have been of no help to them in the past three days.