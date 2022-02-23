Zirakpur Municipal Council team digs road at illegal Baltana colony

Zirakpur, February 22

A team of the Municipal Council today dug a 30-foot road, uprooted power poles and demolished walls and foundation of houses under construction at an unauthorised housing colony in Baltana.

Saini Vihar, Phase-4, a colony developed by Rajinder Saini, is an unauthorised colony without requisite permission, said Girish Verma, Executive Officer, Zirakpur Municipal Council.

Love Kumar, a house owner, said, “No prior notice was given before the demolition. The Municipal Council should give time to the plot and house owners to check whether the coloniser had shown them valid documents of the ownership of land and required permissions.”

MC officials said, “Notices were issued to the coloniser. The action was taken after we came to know that construction work was going on here.”

The officials said 10 days’ time had been given to the owners to check the record. The demolition of unauthorised colonies in other areas, however, would continue.

