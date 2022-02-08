Zirakpur: Police barricade over pothole exposes authorities' apathy

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Zirakpur, February 7

A traffic police barricade put up over a pothole on the VIP Road is meant to caution the road users but it also bears a stamp of official apathy, especially when the Assembly elections are round the corner.

The representatives of various political parties are indulging in mudslinging, trumpeting each other’s failures, but are not ready to address the present state of affairs. Be it erratic power supply, inadequate sewerage or potholed roads. Shopkeepers said the recent rain, which continued for four-five days, had caused damage to the road. At some places, the existing potholes have become a safety hazard. Also, digging work for laying sewerage lines has added to the problem.

“Although it is good that the traffic police are cautioning road users of a safety hazard, it also shows that the authorities see the problems but find themselves helpless in solving them. There is election code of conduct in force now, but four and a half years is no less time to improve things,” said Sanjeev Narwal, a resident of Penta Homes housing society.

Eyewitnesses said several potholes, which were unattended or covered with makeshift arrangements, often led to accidents on this road. The situation is no different in Lohgarh, Dhakoli, Baltana and the godown area.

Residents of housing societies said illegal sewerage and water supply connections are the main cause of damaged roads.

“Residents, too, do not unite together and seek an answer from the representatives of political parties which were in power earlier or are at the helm today,” said Sukhdev Choudhary, a local social activist.

On February 4, a vehicle slipped into a partially constructed sewerage line alongside the Gazipur-Kishanpura road.