Zirakpur: Potholed Nagla road irks motorists

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, August 11

Commuting on the Nagla road in Singhpura here has become a nightmare for area residents.

This monsoon, the road has developed several potholes. Water gets accumulated on the most part of the stretch. As a result, motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, have to brave potholes dotting the road near the old gas godown area.

Though a large number of commuters use the stretch on a daily basis, the authorities concerned have failed to repair it. The road not only gives a bumpy ride to commuters, but also causes wear and tear of their vehicles.

The road, which connects a village and several residential societies, is in a deplorable condition. Water accumulates here, leading to slush at several spots.

VP Arora, president of a housing society, Royale City House Owners’ Welfare Association, on the Nagla road, said recent showers had made the road so slushy that it was difficult for commuters to travel on the stretch. Potholes get filled with rainwater and pedestrians find it impossible to walk here.

A resident, Sandeep Kumar, said: “The civic body should take an initiative to recarpet the stretch. Potholes keep getting bigger and bigger every time it rains.”

Residents said the road was too narrow. Due to potholes on the road, only one four-wheeler from either side could pass at a time. They said potholes and broken stretches made it tough for motorists to drive. Work to repair potholes and broken stretches should be carried out at the earliest, they said.

Ravneet Singh, EO of the Zirakpur Municipal Council, said the estimates for the road had already been prepared. These would be passed in the next House meeting. He said for the time being, he would get the damaged portions repaired.

