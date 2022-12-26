Zirakpur residents nab snatcher

Zirakpur, December 25
A youth was nabbed while trying to flee after a snatching incident in Zirakpur today.
Local residents nabbed one of the two snatchers and handed over him to the police. The suspects have been identified as Sonu, a former sanitation worker, and Kuldeep, who managed to flee the spot.
The police are investigating the matter.
