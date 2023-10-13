Zirakpur residents urged to ditch single-use plastic

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 12

The Zirakpur Municipal Council (MC) today sensitised members of the Resident Welfare Association of the Royal Estate about the significance of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain appealed to the residents to desist from using single-use plastic, including plastic carry bags and utensils. Besides, she distributed compost made from wet waste for pots and kitchen gardens.

Ravinder Singh Gill, the programme coordinator, dwelt on the subject of source segregation. He urged members of the general public to ditch plastic for cloth bags.

#Bharat #Environment #Mohali #Pollution #Polythene Ban #Single Use Plastic Ban #Zirakpur