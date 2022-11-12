Zirakpur set to get its first STP

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, November 11

The ball has been set rolling for setting up two new sewage treatment plants (STP) in the Zirakpur Municipal Council area.

The first STP is going to be established at Shatabhgarh village to treat sewage from residential colonies and commercial projects in Dayalpura, Nabha Sahib, Adda Jhungian and along PR-7 road.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, Joint Director (Urban Development) Parvinder Sarao, municipal engineer Vinay Mahajan, SDO Sukhwinder Singh and Sewerage and Water Supply Board SDO Rajnish Kumar surveyed several areas to inspect storm water lines and Sukhna choe passing through them.

Mahajan said the main purpose was to see that after the construction of the new STP, the dirty water should not reach any of the storm water lines in the area.

Punjab Pollution Control Board SDO Rantej Sharma was also present.

Rajnish Kumar said all preparations had been done to set up the first STP plant at Zirakpur.

He said the capacity of the second STP to be set up at Zirakpur was being estimated. The work on the second plant would be started immediately after the construction of the first STP.

The Zirakpur Municipal Council had deposited Rs 5 crore with the Sewerage Board, but the construction work could not be started.

It is worth mentioning that in 2013, an STP of 17 MLD capacity within the limits of Singhpura village was proposed, but it did not materialise.

