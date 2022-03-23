Zirakpur shopkeeper held with snatched phones, laptop

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 22

A Lohgarh shopkeeper has been arrested with 18 phones and a laptop, which were either stolen or snatched.

The police said the recovered items were sold to the suspect, Harwinder Singh, alias Bittu. The recovery is likely to solve theft and snatching cases in the area.

The police are searching for another suspect, Kali, who had sold a stolen phone to Harwinder Singh. Kali had snatched a phone in Peer Muchalla from Jacky, a resident of Sector 26, Panchkula, and sold it to Harwinder, who further sold it to another person.

A case has been registered at the Dhakoli police station. The suspect was produced in a court today and sent to two-day police remand. —