Zirakpur society residents sans power for 2 days, water supply hit

Zirakpur, May 29
The residents of Savitry Greens on the VIP Road, a housing society developed by SAD candidate for Patiala Lok Sabha seat, NK Sharma, staged a protest at the main gate of the society today to highlight the power outage and scarcity of drinking water supply for two days. Dozens of residents, senior citizens, and women holding placards in their hands vented their ire against the management for their highhandedness despite paying a monthly maintenance fee. “The power outage on Monday night extended till Wednesday afternoon,” said a resident. Due to the prolonged power outage, the water supply was affected too.
The management officials said they are working to restore the supply.
A resident of the society, Digvijay Dalal, said, “The situation is very bad. The management snaps the water supply at their whim. The power supply is erratic and highly expensive, as the management charges arbitrary rates. It has been two days since there has been no water or power supply to the society. Residents are forced to rent rooms in hotels to beat the heat, and the elderly or sick people are being harassed.”
Residents said that the lifts are highly unreliable as children get stuck in them during power outages.
