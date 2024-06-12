Zirakpur to host minister Anmol Gagan Maan’s wedding on June 16

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, June 11

June 16 is going to be a busy day in Zirakpur with the who’s who of Punjab political circles having a gala time as Cabinet Minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan will solemnise her wedding with advocate Shahbaaz Singh Sohi, a resident of Baltana, at a gurdwara in Zirakpur.

Sources said the Anand Karaj would be held at Nabha Sahib Gurdwara in the afternoon. The ceremony is likely to be a low-key affair as around 70 members of the Sohi family are expected to participate in the marriage party. After the Anand Karaj, lunch from the bride’s side would be given at a sprawling resort near Zirakpur.

The two families are said to have a common friend circle, from which talks of a potential match began. It was in January this year when conversation finally began to materialise, and they reportedly exchanged shagun in May.

The Sohis have been a traditional Congress-supporting family, as the groom’s late father Ravinder Singh Sohi was close to former Punjab CM Beant Singh and his grandfather Balbir Singh Baltana was a former Independent MLA from Banur in the 1970s. Sohi’s mother Sheelam Sohi also contested the election on a Congress ticket against Capt Kanwaljit Singh and lost by a narrow margin. The Sohi family owns Sohi Banquet and a real estate project in Baltana.

The 34-year-old daughter of Shanti Maan and Jodha Singh Maan is among a number of AAP leaders who got married after storming to power in the state in 2022.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer got married after coming to power in the state. Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj (28), Fazilka MLA Narinderpal Singh Sawna (31) and Bagha Purana MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand (33) also tied the nuptial knot in the last two years.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anmol Gagan Maan #Kharar #Zirakpur