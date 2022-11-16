Zirakpur Underpass: After two missed deadlines, PWD eyes November-end opening

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Zirakpur, November 15

The underpass coming up on the Chandigarh-Zirakpur border will be made operational by month-end, officials of the Punjab Public Works Department (PWD) have claimed. The project has already missed its August and October deadlines.

Work on service lanes later If there is no shortage of material, underpass will be ready by November-end. After underpass is made operational, work on service lanes will begin. — Rajpreet Singh Sidhu, Executive Engineer

The department officials, including Superintending Engineer and Executive Engineer, who inspected the site today, said the granular sub-base material, the penultimate layer before bitumen is laid, was being put in place.