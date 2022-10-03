 Zirakpur underpass work tardy, set to skip October deadline : The Tribune India

Zirakpur underpass work tardy, set to skip October deadline

Earlier missed August 3 target | Likely to complete by year-end

Zirakpur underpass work tardy, set to skip October deadline

Work to level earth underway on the underpass in Zirakpur on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Zirakpur, October 2

The under-construction vehicular underpass near the Chandigarh-Zirakpur border is set to miss its second deadline even as the road users continue to face daily harassment owing to snarl-ups amid a bumpy ride on a daily basis.

The travel time from Chandigarh to Zirakpur has stretched from 25 minutes to nearly an hour or more during office hours but the Punjab Public Works Department (PWD) seems unmindful of their plight.

The project missed its first deadline in August. The tentative date for completion of construction work was August 3. The deadline was set for end of October, but going by the ongoing pace of work, the second target date is likely to be missed.

Officials said only if the work was done at an express pace would they be able to reach near completion around Diwali. In all likelihood, the construction work was going to stretch till year-end.

With more than one lakh people in Zirakpur and peripheral areas already grappling with traffic woes due to the underpass, work on another one and two flyovers is set to start at two more places - K-Area and Singhpura Chowk.

The service lanes near the Singhpura Chowk have been cleared and the main work on two flyovers will begin soon. At K-Area, near Baltana, work on an underpass is in the soil-testing stage.

At the Zirakpur underpass, one portion of the ramp towards the Chandigarh side is being filled with earth, which will be followed by setting process. Once the earth is settled, road metalling work will begin.

In the past two months, concrete tiles have been prepared at the site. The retaining wall of one side of the ramp has been erected and earth filled. The earth is being compressed and settled after which road will be made. While one side of the ramp is ready, work on the other side is taking a bit longer.

Zirakpur traffic incharge Rajpal Singh said: "In the past one year, the traffic police have been on toes to ease the bottleneck. We are doing our best. The situation will normalise after the underpass is complete and made operational."

Two-month progress report

Aug 2

Finished: Construction of underpass, retaining wall on the Zirakpur side

Still on: Work on making concrete tiles near Chandigarh end of the ramp

Yet to begin: Work on retaining wall at Chandigarh end

Oct 2

Finished: Work on tiles, earth filling, part of retaining wall on Chandigarh side

Still on: Work on retaining wall, earth filling, compressing at UT end of ramp

Yet to begin: Road metalling on both sides

Reasons for delay

  • Owing to monsoon, slush and labour shortage resulted in tardy pace of construction work
  • Earlier, PWD officials had said rising sand rates and shortage of earth due to mining restrictions had led to delay

Road closed today

Due to recarpeting work, the V3 road between Sectors 6 and 7 will be closed on October 3 and 4. The MC has requested commuters to take alternative routes.

#Zirakpur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi singer Alfaaz injured after being ‘attacked’ at eatery in Mohali, rapper Honey Singh shares Instagram post

2
Punjab

'No hope of justice': Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur after gangster Deepak Tinu flees police custody

3
Diaspora

1984 marks 'one of the darkest years' in modern Indian history, says US Senator

4
Haryana

In Haryana's textile city, 6 lakh workers plan to leave

5
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

6
Sports

Snake interrupts play during second India-South Africa T20I

7
Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

8
J & K

Cop killed, CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

9
Delhi

‘Bomb threat’ on board Iranian plane over Indian airspace triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled from Punjab, Jodhpur

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu gives Mansa cops the slip

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

From singing on street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart
Entertainment

From singing in street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart

‘Me too’-accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’, netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25
Nation

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand
Nation

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Dog owners in a fix after MC ban
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

Top News

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: Statement

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

Two other labourers rescued alive

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...


Cities

View All

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

To inspect facelift ‘lapses’, central experts to visit Jallianwala Bagh

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Amritsar: Interstate drug cartel busted, heroin seized

Drone module accused attempts suicide in Amritsar Central Jail, booked

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

Work allotted, way paved for recarpeting of 34 stretches in Chandigarh

PGI to table agenda for nod to MBBS course

Notification soon on holy status for Mansa Devi area

Sea of devotees at Mansa Devi temple

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

In Gujarat, Kejriwal promises Rs 40/day for upkeep of cows

6-yr-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in Delhi; 2 arrested

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Road blockade triggers outrage on social media

Road blockade in Jalandhar triggers outrage on social media

Hoshiarpur: Former civil surgeon donates blood for 101st time on Gandhi Jayanti

Retd college teachers of Guru Nanak Dev University seek leave encashment benefits

6 nabbed with drugs

Double delight for Nawanshahr

Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for ~36.7L fraud

Ludhiana: Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for Rs 36.7L fraud

Performance audit reveals serious irregularities in solid waste management in Ludhiana

2 found infected with Covid in Ludhiana district

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Groups indulge in clash over apology to Punjabi singer G Khan at temple

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

On hospital visit, drug smuggler Amrik Singh escapes from custody in Patiala

Swachh rankings: At 117, Patiala slips 59 spots

Nimrat Kaur shares a special connection with Patiala and she is here to strengthen that bond

Health Department to hold surprise check in Patiala district hospitals at night