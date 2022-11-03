Zirakpur: Work on service lanes underway at Singhpura Chowk

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, November 2

The work of making service lanes near the two proposed flyovers at Singhpura Chowk is on in full swing.

Before the construction of flyovers begins, the service lanes will be ready so that traffic from the main road could be diverted to these lanes, said NHAI officials.

The service lanes on both sides of the Chandigarh-Ambala road will be completed soon. At present, the service lanes are being metalled from Chandigarh to Ambala side. The work on the other side of the service lane was likely to begin soon, said the officials.

It may be mentioned that residents of Zirakpur and Dera Bassi are facing huge inconvenience due to the construction work of the two flyovers and a vehicular underpass on the Chandigarh-Zirakpur border. Commuters have to face long traffic jams on potholed roads on a daily basis. Ambulances get stuck for 15 to 20 minutes at these spots.

“During peak rush hours, commuters are stuck in long queues for more than half an hour at the two under-construction spots,” Balwinder Sukhija, a resident of Maya Garden, a housing society on the Chandigarh-Ambala road in Zirakpur.

The construction work of the underpass has been moving at a snail’s pace, with the project having missed two deadlines.

