Zirakpur youth held with heroin

Chandigarh, October 21
A 24-year-old youth has been arrested by the Crime Branch of the UT police with 125 gram of heroin. The suspect has been identified as Sagar Masih, a resident of Zirakpur.
The police had set up a naka in the Sector 17 police station area. A car, driven by Sagar, was signalled to stop. The police recovered the heroin from his possession.
The suspect had earlier been booked in two cases of the NDPS Act, one of the Arms Act, robbery and two cases of vehicle theft.
