Zoos increased affection among humans towards wildlife: Minister

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 4

Punjab Forest and Wildlife Preservation Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak today said wildlife sanctuaries and zoos increased attraction and affection among the humankind towards wildlife.

White tiger Simba and tigress Jyoti being released in an enclosure for public display.

Chairing the state-level National Wildlife Week-2023 celebrations at Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park or Chhatbir Zoo in Zirakpur, the minister said though Punjab had less forest cover, 13 sanctuaries contributed to 10% of the total forest area. Similarly, Punjab had five zoos to conserve the rare species of the wildlife, he said.

The minister said Chhatbir Zoo was among the first three primary national-level zoos recognised by the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums. He said currently, the zoo housed about 2,000 birds and animals of over 125 rare and endangered species.

Besides research and training, advanced ICU and breeding facilities are available in the zoo. Under an exchange programme, rare species are exchanged with other zoos in the country. This year, a total of 55 new wild animals, including Royal Bengal tiger and tigress, Simba and Jyoti, were added. They were brought from a zoo in Rohtak and unveiled for visitors today.

To attract kids to the zoo, an electric toy train with a capacity of 40 seats was introduced today. Similarly, a wildlife training centre has also been inaugurated.

Battery-operated vehicles are provided to visitors to enjoy the peaceful environs of the zoo.

The minister also witnessed the live rescue operation of reptiles shown by wildlife lover Nikhil Sengar.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa demanded introduction of Night Safari at the zoo to attract more visitors.

#Lal Chand Kataruchak #Mohali