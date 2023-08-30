 Z’pur cops bust interstate drug module, arrest four : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Z’pur cops bust interstate drug module, arrest four

Z’pur cops bust interstate drug module, arrest four

Was being run by Nigerian national from Delhi

Z’pur cops bust interstate drug module, arrest four

Frances Nawali, a Nigerian national, in police custody for his alleged involvement in drug peddling.



Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, August 29

The police claimed to have busted an interstate drug module by arresting all four of its members.

Cops said they had received a tip-off about three persons, identified as Nitish Bishnoi of Hisar, presently residing at Panchkula, Saleem and Abhijeet Dhiman of Baltana, actively engaged in drug peddling on a large scale in the tricity area.

A special team was formed under the guidance of DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar, which consisted of Inspector Sukhveer Singh and other officials, to nab the suspects.

A trap was laid and the suspects were arrested while they were entering Dhakoli from Haryana. The police recovered 21-gm cocaine, a .32-calibre pistol with two cartridges and Rs 60,000 drug money from them on August 25. They were produced in a local court, which sent them to two-day remand.

During initial interrogation of the suspects, it was revealed that they were procuring drugs from a Nigerian citizen, Frances Nawali, alias Frank, who was residing at Vikas Nagar, New Delhi, since 2019.

Frank, a high-scale drug supplier to nearby states, used to hand over cocaine to the suspects at the Hollywood crossing, Karnal, and the latter used to sell it further.

By using backward linkages, the team today arrested Frank and recovered 70-gm cocaine from his possession.

An case under Sections 21, 22, 29-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Dhakoli police station. Further investigation in the case was underway, the police said.

Cocaine, pistol,Rs 60K drug money recovered

  • On a tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested three suspects while they were entering Dhakoli from Haryana on August 25.
  • The police recovered 21-gm cocaine, a .32-calibre pistol with two cartridges and Rs 60,000 drug money from them.
  • On their revelation, the police arrested Nigerian citizen, Frances Nawali, alias Frank, who was residing in New Delhi, with 70-gm cocaine.

#Hisar #Panchkula #Zirakpur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'This family really is gold': Neeraj Chopra's mother's reply when asked about Pakistan's Arshad is class apart, says 'marriage will happen...'

2
India

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover finds oxygen on lunar surface, hunt for hydrogen on

3
Punjab

Zimbabwean woman student enrolled in Ludhiana college arrested at Mumbai airport

4
J & K

Miss World 2023 to be held in Kashmir

5
Amritsar

Actor wearing 'kirpan': SGPC initiates legal action against makers of 'Yaariyan 2' movie; dissatisfied with their clarification

6
World

Imran Khan to be set free as court suspends 3-year sentence in Toshakhana case

7
Punjab

Punjab chief secretary suspends Nangal SDM for dereliction of duty during recent floods

8
India

China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in its new map

9
Nation

Ahead of assembly elections, LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200

10
India

Delhi world's most polluted city; residents to lose 12 years of life to pollution: Study

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

In run-up to state polls, LPG price cut by Rs 200

In run-up to state polls, LPG price cut by Rs 200

Rates effective from today | Election gimmick, says Oppositi...

Old habit: S Jaishankar on China including Arunachal in its map

Old habit: S Jaishankar on China including Arunachal in its map

India lodges strong diplomatic protest

Rover finds sulphur, hints at oxygen presence

Rover finds sulphur, hints at oxygen presence

It’s new India’s ascent: Cabinet resolution on Chandrayaan-3

It's new India's ascent: Cabinet resolution on Chandrayaan-3

2 lakh posts vacant, joblessness rate 8.8% in Haryana

2 lakh posts vacant, joblessness rate 8.8% in Haryana

5.43 lakh registered unemployed in state


Cities

View All

Drug peddler nabbed after brief encounter

Drug peddler nabbed after brief encounter

Staff shortage affecting work at RTA office; local residents suffer

Austerity or profligacy? Residents not sure about govt’s second cut in discretionary grant

Few commuters care to follow safety rules at manned level crossings

Non-lifting of garbage irks Amritsar residents

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Shorter route to airport: DCs of Chandigarh, Mohali conduct physical verification of land

Lalru school lecturer held for graft

Chandigarh: From fresh policy to synthetic turf, sports day brings cheer to athletes

Court dismisses contempt plea against Chandigarh IPS officer

Delhiites may lose 11.9 years of their lives if pollution persists: Study

Delhiites may lose 11.9 years of their lives if pollution persists: Study

Police set up help desk to assist G20 delegates in Delhi

2 held for extorting money from man, 5 mobiles seized

28-yr-old man dies by suicide

DSGMC demands apology from Yaariyan 2 makers

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

Dasuya SHO, ASI caught red-handed taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Mystery shrouds woman’s death

Woman has narrow escape after ex-husband fires at her

ASI gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment in graft case

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Shoppers throng markets ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Four land in police net for drug peddling

Travel agent’s aide held for taking ‘bribe’

Ward Watch: Civic issues aplenty in Mundian Kalan, nearby areas

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Floods take toll on 365 roads in Patiala district, losses pegged at Rs 55 cr

Govt Medical College: MBBS, DPharma classes to be shifted to new bldg in a month

Patiala: Eye donation fortnight

Hockey icon remembered