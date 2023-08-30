Z’pur cops bust interstate drug module, arrest four

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, August 29

The police claimed to have busted an interstate drug module by arresting all four of its members.

Cops said they had received a tip-off about three persons, identified as Nitish Bishnoi of Hisar, presently residing at Panchkula, Saleem and Abhijeet Dhiman of Baltana, actively engaged in drug peddling on a large scale in the tricity area.

A special team was formed under the guidance of DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar, which consisted of Inspector Sukhveer Singh and other officials, to nab the suspects.

A trap was laid and the suspects were arrested while they were entering Dhakoli from Haryana. The police recovered 21-gm cocaine, a .32-calibre pistol with two cartridges and Rs 60,000 drug money from them on August 25. They were produced in a local court, which sent them to two-day remand.

During initial interrogation of the suspects, it was revealed that they were procuring drugs from a Nigerian citizen, Frances Nawali, alias Frank, who was residing at Vikas Nagar, New Delhi, since 2019.

Frank, a high-scale drug supplier to nearby states, used to hand over cocaine to the suspects at the Hollywood crossing, Karnal, and the latter used to sell it further.

By using backward linkages, the team today arrested Frank and recovered 70-gm cocaine from his possession.

An case under Sections 21, 22, 29-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Dhakoli police station. Further investigation in the case was underway, the police said.

Cocaine, pistol,Rs 60K drug money recovered

On a tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested three suspects while they were entering Dhakoli from Haryana on August 25.

The police recovered 21-gm cocaine, a .32-calibre pistol with two cartridges and Rs 60,000 drug money from them.

On their revelation, the police arrested Nigerian citizen, Frances Nawali, alias Frank, who was residing in New Delhi, with 70-gm cocaine.

#Hisar #Panchkula #Zirakpur