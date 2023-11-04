 Baghel fighting polls on illegal betting money: BJP : The Tribune India

  • Chhattisgarh
  • Baghel fighting polls on illegal betting money: BJP

Baghel fighting polls on illegal betting money: BJP

Congress hits back saying BJP, fearing loss of ground, is out to defame the Chief Minister

Baghel fighting polls on illegal betting money: BJP

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. File Photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

With three days to go for Chhattisgarh polls, a political storm has erupted in the state with the BJP accusing Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of fighting the poll using illegal betting money of Mahadev app, and the Congress hitting back saying the rival party, fearing loss of ground, is out to defame the CM.

"The Chhattisgarh CM has redefined corruption. Congress is fighting Chhattisgarh elections with the help of hawala operators. Satta mein rehkar satte ka khel (Betting while in power) is Congress policy. The Congress is fighting elections not with the support of people but with the support of hawala operators," Union Minister SMriti Irani said in a morning press conference today.

The Congress hit back soon after with leaders KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Abhishek Singhvi saying that the BJP, facing imminent defeat in elections, was resorting to "malicious lies".

"People will give a befitting reply," Venugopal said at a press conference to counter Irani.

The Congress also said that it was the Baghel government that initiated a probe against Mahadev app as early as 2022 and has been seeking the help of central agencies to arrest masterminds who are in Dubai.

"The ED has very conveniently converted a criminal investigation into a politically motivated one," a statement by Venugopal said asking why the BJP Government at the centre has legalised online betting imposing 28 % tax on the same.

The Congress accused the BJP of receiving money from Mahadev operators, asking why the masterminds had not yet been arrested.

Irani referred to ED claims that forensic analysis and a statement made by a cash couries Assem Das (arrested in Raipur yesterday) has revealed allegations that Mahadev promoters paid around Rs 508 crore to Baghel so far.

"Is it true that Aseem Das was under instruction to take money and help fund elections for Congress party in Chhattisgarh and that he was called to Dubai to deliver cash to Baghel," asked Irani.

She termed it shocking that probe agencies "are in possession of a recorded voice message from one Shubham Soni instructing Das to urgently go to Raipur to supply funds to Baghel for elections."

"Shubham in his written admission has stated that till now over Rs 500 crore have been given in bribes for political protection by the illegal betting racket namely the Mahadev online promoters in Chhattisgarh. This is not the only evidence available. There have been other arrests as well including of Chandrabhushan Verma, a government functionary, who admitted to being a bridge between Mahadev promoters and state political executives to ensure protection from state police," said the union minister.

Upon arrest Verma has admitted to have handled Rs 65 crore bribe amounts for Baghel, she alleged.

"Multiple searches, recorded statements have also led to seizure of proceeds of crime worth over Rs 409 crore. In our electoral history never before has evidence come forth to indicate that hawala operators' monies emanating from Dubai by looting the poor has been used by Congress to fight elections," she said.

The Congress in a statement dismissed all charges as politically motivated.

#BJP #Chhattisgarh #Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Militants attack Pakistan Air Force training base in Punjab province, 9 terrorists ‘sent to hell’: Army

2
Himachal

IIT-Mandi officials booked under SC/ST Act

3
Delhi

Delhi's air quality worsens to 'severe plus' category; Centre defers stricter curbs, says AQI in region showing declining trend

4
Sports

How five-week camp with Yuvraj Singh helped Shubman Gill and three other Punjab cricketers

5
Punjab

Apologise for ‘malicious statements’ against Parkash Singh Badal or face defamation case: SAD to CM Mann

6
J & K

Glad that stupid decision of INDIA bloc to boycott TV anchors died its own death: Omar Abdullah

7
Punjab

'Ensure prompt land acquisition for NHAI': High Court issues 8 commandments

8
Trending

Pakistani YouTuber showcases boy walking chained tiger, outrage on social media

9
World

128 die in earthquake in Nepal

10
Trending

'Maafi bhi tayar rakhe..': Elvish Yadav hits back at Maneka Gandhi following snake venom claims

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

At least 69 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, officials say toll expected to rise

128 die in earthquake in Nepal

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajark...

Pakistan air force base attacked; 3 militants killed

Militants attack Pakistan Air Force training base in Punjab province, 9 terrorists ‘sent to hell’: Army

The Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force was att...

Delhi records ‘severe’ air quality

Delhi records ‘severe’ air quality

Minimum temperature settles at 16.6 degrees Celsius

Haryana minister slams Punjab govt over stubble-burning; AAP hits back

Haryana minister slams Punjab govt over stubble-burning; AAP hits back

In his post on X, Dalal shares statistics of farm fires in P...

Ankle injury rules Hardik Pandya out of World Cup, Prasidh Krishna to replace him in India squad

Ankle injury rules Hardik Pandya out of World Cup; Prasidh Krishna to replace him

Pandya had hurt his left ankle while fielding off his own bo...


Cities

View All

Decline in farm fires fails to bring relief as city’s AQI level reaches unhealthy 164

Decline in farm fires fails to bring relief as city’s AQI level reaches unhealthy 164

Ward watch: Pre-Partition Sharifpura faces problem of choked sewer, contaminated water supply

Special camps to register voters for SGPC elections

Narcotics, drone recovered from villages in border belt

337 kg spurious khoya seized, destroyed

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Bathinda murder suspect among 3 held after Zirakpur encounter

Hike in stipend: Day 3: PU dental students refuse to budge, kickstart hunger strike

Hike in stipend: Day 3: PU dental students refuse to budge, kickstart hunger strike

EO order imposing misuse charges on SCO quashed

Cook awarded life term in POCSO case

No licence, Elante eatery fined Rs 2 lakh

Ayushman Bharat: Central scheme to patients’ aid in city

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi’s Bawana

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi’s Bawana

Delhi records ‘severe’ air quality

69% air pollution in Delhi comes from neighbouring states, claims minister

Delhi Govt, Centre haven't done enough, says Congress

No solid step taken in 9 years, says BJP

Jalandhar’s air quality enters red zone

Jalandhar’s air quality enters red zone

ADCs take stock of stubble burning in Nakodar, Phillaur

Speeding Mercedes injures pedestrian

Surjit Hockey meet: Gurjinder Singh’s hat-trick helps Indian Oil Mumbai lift title

Ex-councillor takes up issue of defunct street lights with Jalandhar MC

111 farmers fined for burning stubble

111 farmers fined for burning stubble

Factory employee concocts loot story, land in police net

24 fresh dengue cases in district

Drive to remove waste from vulnerable points begins

Youngster dies of 'heart attack' amid scuffle at Jammu Colony

Have grievance? Directly call MC officials for early redressal

Have grievance? Directly call MC officials for early redressal

Health Minister presides over dengue review meet with officials

Another term for Virk as PUTA president

Stubble burning: BKU leaders warn officials against 'harassing' farmers

Farm fires near13K in Punjab, AQI worse than 2022