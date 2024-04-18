 Chhattisgarh encounter: Naxal group releases statement, gives names of 27 of 29 slain ultras : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chhattisgarh
  • Chhattisgarh encounter: Naxal group releases statement, gives names of 27 of 29 slain ultras

Chhattisgarh encounter: Naxal group releases statement, gives names of 27 of 29 slain ultras

Police say the KAMS issued a press note just for sake of the morale of the ultras, which has already hit rock bottom

Chhattisgarh encounter: Naxal group releases statement, gives names of 27 of 29 slain ultras

Security personnel during an encounter with Naxalites, in Kanker district, on April 16, 2024. PTI



PTI

Raipur, April 18

A frontal group of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) on Thursday released a statement giving the names of 27 of the 29 ultras who were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kanker in Chhattisgarh on April 16.

A top police official said the Naxalites were in disarray and the statement released by the frontal group was just to keep high the morale of local cadre, who have been deceived by the top leadership.

Twenty-nine Naxalites, including 15 women, were gunned down by security forces near Kalper village under Chhotebethiya police station limits. Three security personnel suffered injuries in the encounter.

The one-page statement shared on social media and attributed to Ramko Hichami, spokesperson of Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangthan, a frontal group of the proscribed outfit, claimed information was being released since some of the names of the deceased doing the rounds were incorrect.

The statement, which has names of 27 slain ultras, however, said the identity of two cadres was not available.

Incidentally, while the statement lists Shankar, a “divisional committee” member of the CPI(Maoist) and resident of Warangal, among the deceased, it does not mention Lalita, also a “divisional committee” member.

After the encounter, police had claimed both Shankar Rao and Lalita were among those killed.

Asked about the Maoist statement, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said it showed the lower rung cadres have been deserted by their senior leaders.

“Earlier it has been observed the CPI Maoist central committee /regional bureau level formations used to give such press releases on each and every issue. In Kalper encounter, the Maoist leadership couldn't even organize themselves to issue a press note. They have deceived and deserted the local cadres,” he said.

Out of compulsion, KAMS has issued a press note just for the sake of the morale of the ultras, which has already hit rock bottom, the IG said.

“The local cadre must now realise the real and cruel face of the top leadership of the Maoists, which has been exploiting and abusing them for decades. It is high time local cadre shun violence and join the mainstream,” Sundarraj asserted.

Police have so far identified nine of 29 killed Naxalites. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chhattisgarh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

2
Diaspora

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry to US dies in hospital

3
Punjab

Dissent brews over ticket to turncoats, Congress dithers over remaining seven Punjab Lok Sabha seats

4
India

US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark

5
Trending

Video: Brazilian woman takes uncle's dead body on wheelchair to bank to sign for loan on his name

6
India

ED attaches Rs 98 crore worth assets of actor Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra

7
Punjab

Vijay Sampla may throw his hat in the ring from Hoshiarpur

8
India

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study

9
India

Telangana school attacked after students questioned 'saffron dress'

10
Haryana

Rail roko by farmers disrupts 100 trains under Ambala division

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

Lok Sabha election kicks off on Friday, voting for 102 seats in 1st of the 7 phases

Lok Sabha election kicks off on Friday, voting for 102 seats in 1st of the 7 phases

While NDA under PM Modi is seeking stronger majority, opposi...

Kerala woman cadet, part of 17-member Indian crew, on board ship seized by Iran returns home

Kerala woman cadet, part of 17-member Indian crew, on board ship seized by Iran returns home

India's mission in Tehran is in touch with 16 other crew mem...

Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas seeking cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with VVPAT

‘Everything can’t be suspected,’ says Supreme Court; reserves verdict on 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT

'This is an electoral process and there needs to be sanctity...

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study

Such products are sugar-free in the United Kingdom, Germany,...

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

Kejriwal has moved the court seeking permission to consult h...


Cities

View All

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Amritsar: Several trains rescheduled, diverted due to farmers’ stir

Amritsar: 72 POs arrested ahead of Lok Sabha election, says DIG

BJP, AAP have no faith in their workers, says Gurjit Singh Aujla after launching poll campaign

Murder accused threatens victim’s brother from Amritsar Central Jail

Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Bhucho Mandi: Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress, BJP step up campaigning

Congress, BJP step up campaigning in Chandigarh

Highest polling in 2014, lowest in 1999 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: High Court takes note of land mafia activity on periphery

Chandigarh's Nexus Elante mall marks its 11th anniversary

Navratri: 8.11L devotees donate Rs 2.56 cr at three Panchkula temples

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

‘Huge conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal in jail’, claims AAP amid ‘diet row’

Four Nigerians arrested for running MDMA lab in Greater Noida; drugs worth Rs 100 crore seized

High Court directs implementation of measures suggested by expert panel to improve medical services in Delhi

2 held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.21 crore by concealing it in rectum at Delhi airport

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sampla called to Delhi after talks with SAD leadership

Vijay Sampla called to Delhi after talks with SAD leadership

Vijay Sampla may throw his hat in the ring from Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar: Vikramjit Chaudhary continues tirade against Charanjit Channi, warns him of ‘outsider’ tag

Phagwara: Man nabbed, 2 others booked for preparing adulterated milk

‘Vote on 1st June’ slogan coined by Kapurthala admn to motivate electorate

Ludhiana court awards death penalty to woman for burying alive toddler

Ludhiana court awards death penalty to woman for burying alive toddler

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Corpse on patient’s bed in Ludhiana: Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Ludhiana: Man hit by Punjab Roadways bus dies

Ludhiana residents continue to face wrath of stray canines

Punjab: ‘Rail roko’ protest by farmers at Shambhu disrupt train services for second day

Punjab: ‘Rail roko’ protest by farmers at Shambhu disrupt train services for second day

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Farm unions block train traffic near Shambhu, seek release of protesters

Man mauled by stray dogs, third death in two months in Patiala district