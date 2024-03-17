 Mahadev betting app case: Chhattisgarh EOW registers FIR against ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel, others : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chhattisgarh
  • Mahadev betting app case: Chhattisgarh EOW registers FIR against ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel, others

Mahadev betting app case: Chhattisgarh EOW registers FIR against ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel, others

The projected proceeds of crime in this case are about Rs 6,000 crore, according to the ED

Mahadev betting app case: Chhattisgarh EOW registers FIR against ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel, others

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. PTI file



PTI

Raipur, March 17

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Chhattisgarh has registered a case against former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others in the alleged Mahadev online betting scam based on a probe report submitted by the ED, officials said on Sunday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has been investigating the Mahadev app-linked money laundering case for more than a year, alleged in the past that its probe has shown involvement of various high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh, where the two main promoters of the app hail from.

The projected proceeds of crime in this case are about Rs 6,000 crore, according to the ED.

“The ED has been investigating the case and based on its report submitted to the state's Economic Offences Wing/Anti-Corruption Bureau, the FIR was registered against Baghel and others at the EOW police station here on March 4,” a senior EOW official said.

Baghel, the senior Congress leader, along with the app promoters Ravi Uppal, Saurabh Chandrakar, Shubham Soni and Anil Kumar Agrawal and 14 others have been named as accused in the FIR, he said.

Some bureaucrats, police officials, officers on special duty (OSDs) and other unidentified private persons have also been made accused (without being named) in the case, he said.

The case has been registered under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document), and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, the official said.

The FIR, citing the ED's report, stated that Mahadev Book App promoters Uppal, Chandrakar, Soni and Agrawal created the platform for live online betting and indulged in betting through Whatsapp, Facebook and Telegram and other social media platforms.

The promoters created different platforms and conducted illegal acts of online betting through panel operators/ branch operators. They kept 70 to 80 per cent of the illegal earnings with them and distributed the rest of the money to panel operators/branch operators, it alleged.

The promoters and panel operators fetched around Rs 450 crore per month through the online betting app after the lockdown was imposed in 2020 (following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic), the FIR claimed.

For transaction of the illegally obtained money, bank accounts were opened on the basis of fake documents by the promoters and panel operators of the Mahadev Book App and hundreds of bank accounts were operated on the basis of commission with the money obtained from betting. The panel operators transferred illegal money to the promoters in the UAE through various bank accounts, it said.

A huge amount of money was spent by the app promoters for advertising betting websites. For this, annual star-studded events were also organised, in which celebrities were involved by paying them illegal money obtained from betting, the FIR said. 

The illegal money obtained from online betting by the app promoters has been invested in many companies, shell companies, stock market and crypto currency, it said. 

A similar betting platform called Sky Exchange was being run by Hari Shankar Tibrewal, who was associated with the Mahadev Online Book and the ED has attached his assets worth around Rs 580 crore, the FIR said.

To prevent legal action against the illegal act of online betting, the promoters of Mahadev Book App had given huge protection money to various police and administrative officers and influential political persons, it claimed.

Hawala operators were used for the arrangement and distribution of the protection money and police officers/employees were also used as couriers for the purpose, the FIR claimed.

Various police, administrative officers and influential political persons have misused their positions and acquired illegal assets in the form of protection money. Provisional attachment of many immovable properties has been done by the ED, it said.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, targeted Baghel over the Mahadev app case during the Chhattisgarh assembly polls last year.

Baghel had termed the ED's action in the Mahadev betting app case as a “political conspiracy” and accused the federal agency of acting at the behest of its “political masters”. So far, the ED has arrested nine persons in this case.

The ED has filed two chargesheets in the case till now in Raipur court, including against Chandrakar and Uppal. It had earlier conducted multiple raids in connection the case.

“Operations of Mahadev Online Book are being run from Dubai and it operates by franchising panel/branches to their known associates on 70-30 per cent profit ratio,” the ED said.

“The main promoters of MOB are also partners/promoters in multiple such online betting books like Reddy Anna, Fairplay, etc and large-scale hawala operations are done to siphon off the proceeds of betting proceeds to off-shore accounts,” it claimed.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chhattisgarh #Enforcement Directorate


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

2
India

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

3
Himachal

Bypolls to 6 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh to be held along with Lok Sabha election on June 1

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Mayoral election: ‘I am under treatment for mental trauma and stress caused by incessant criticism’, Anil Masih tells Supreme Court

5
Haryana

40 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari; 3 critical

6
Punjab

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

7
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

8
Comment

‘Arun Khetarpal story was waiting to be told’

9
Comment

Bhagat Singh, martyr and thinker

10
India

Strict action against perpetrators of violence: MEA on Gujarat University incident

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public

BJP got Rs 6,987 crore through poll bonds; Future Gaming top donor for DMK

Future Gaming and Hotel Services donated Rs 509 crore to DMK

International students at Gujarat University attacked for offering namaz in hostel; 2 hospitalised

Strict action against perpetrators of violence: MEA on Gujarat University incident

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said ...

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case

Yadav was among six people named in an FIR lodged in Noida o...

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

This is the second case registered under the anti-money laun...

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

The suspect opened fire and Constable Amritpal Singh was str...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC proposes budget of ~456.61 cr for 2024-25

Amritsar MC proposes budget of Rs 456.61 cr for 2024-25

4 acquitted in 4-yr-old NDPS, Arms Act case

Finally, bridge comes up to mitigate sufferings of Gurdaspur villagers

Videoconferencing unit inaugurated at Central Jail

Huge quantity of lahan, illicit liquor recovered from Tarn Taran villages

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on Monday

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on Monday

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

‘Fake’ case linked to Delhi Jal Board, says AAP leader Atishi on ED summons to Kejriwal

Lok Sabha poll: Delhi to vote in single phase on May 25

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

28 new vehicles added to cops’ fleet

Man held with foreign revolver

Ban on carrying weapons, firearms in Hoshiarpur district

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Civic body starts removing illegal political ads from city

Forging passports for criminals: Staffer of Civil Surgeon’s office, cop among three detained from Patiala

A first: Admn to take care of leprosy patients, kin

14-year-old girl ends her life

Quantum physicists share ideas

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Workshop organised at college