Newly married couple among 5 killed in car-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

PTI

Janjgir, December 10

A newly married couple and three other persons were killed after a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place in the wee hours near Pakariya Jhulan village under Mulmula police station area when the victims were returning after the couple’s wedding in Shivrinarayan town, a police official said.

As per preliminary information, Shubham Soni, a resident of Baloda village in the district, got married to a woman from Shivrinarayan on Saturday night.

When the bride, groom and three other family members were returning to Baloda in the car, it collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction, the official said.

Four occupants of the car, including the bride, died on the spot. The groom, who was seriously hurt, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, he said.

The groom’s father, Omprakash Soni, who was driving the car, was among the deceased, he said.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and the bodies were sent for postmortem.

Efforts were on to trace the truck driver who fled from the spot leaving behind his vehicle, the police said.

#Chhattisgarh