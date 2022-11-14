 4 Sikh fought till the end in Battle of Walong : The Tribune India

4 Sikh fought till the end in Battle of Walong

The Battle of Walong lasted 25 days; 85 lay dead — in the true spirit of Saragarhi — in their trenches and 97 were wounded. Lt Gen Harbaksh Singh, who visited the battleground later, wrote, “It has come to light now that the dead of 4 Sikh at Walong were lying in their bunkers where they fought till the last in keeping with the highest traditions of the Sikh regiment.” Numerous individual acts of bravery contributed to collective resilience.

4 Sikh fought till the end in Battle of Walong

In the line of fire: Aggressive patrolling led to many casualties. Twitter



Lt Gen Raj Sujlana (retd)

Ex-Commandant, IMA

THE major flashpoints of the Indo-China war of 1962 were Rezang La, Chip Chap River, Thag La and Walong. 4 Sikh (with battalions of Kumaon, Gurkhas and Dogra Regiments) had the honour to prove their gallantry at Walong, on the heights straddling the Lohit river.

On September 26, the advance elements of 4 Sikh were flown out to Walong to reconnoitre the allotted defensive area ahead at heights from 5,000 to 8,000 ft, as the existing defences needed tremendous effort to make them defence worthy. Further ahead, 6 Kumaon occupied screen positions along the McMahon Line.

September 27 onwards, companies of 4 Sikh started landing at Walong; the concentration took a long time due to the limited carrying capacity of otter aircraft. Moving up defence stores, ammunition, cooked food and water involved a six-hour uphill strenuous climb. Defences had to be prepared, all was time-consuming and taxing as no porters or ponies were available. Through the war, the status remained — troops to labour, troops to battle!

4 Sikh occupied the defences only by October 23; they were split by the Lohit river in two parts — Bravo Company under Major Harbans Singh and Alpha Company under Major Samvatsar occupied the West Ridge and East Ridge, respectively. By then, on October 20/21, the Chinese had attacked the forward positions of 6 Kumaon. On October 24 morning, the enemy attacked ‘Ladders’ held by a platoon, the extreme right position of 4 Sikh on the West Ridge. The enemy was allowed to close up and then suddenly heavy fire, including from a unit of 3-inch mortar and one medium machine gun, was opened on them. The Chinese were beaten back; they left behind around 200 dead. To retrieve their dead, the Chinese set the grass on fire. It spread rapidly over the entire Ridge and soon a revolting stench of burnt bodies filled the atmosphere. The troops now had an additional responsibility, firefighting, especially to save their ammunition. In the midst of all this, Lance Naik Gurdial Singh suddenly charged into the enemy and brought back two Chinese rifles. One each is displayed in the 4 Sikh and the Sikh Regimental Centre Museum.

On the night of October 25, the Chinese came again. Sepoy Kewal Singh, with just 18 months of service, was in his gallantry elements; he rushed forward, firing and bayonetting the enemy and took down at least eight of them. He was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra. Numerous individual acts of bravery contributed to collective resilience; the enemy was forestalled.

The enemy failed to capture this area through which an important track passed. Wireless intercepts called these positions impregnable and also ‘Tiger Mouth’ as reported by repatriated prisoners. To keep the enemy under observation and meet emergent situations, aggressive patrolling led to many casualties. Besides, the troops had to be moved around to position them further westwards to positions called Patrol Base and Maha Plateau. The enemy now shifted their attention to the flanks, this was soon confirmed by Delta Company under Lt Yog Raj ‘Joe’ Palta, who was on the East Ridge at High Plateau. He reported a large build-up of Chinese troops backed with mule columns.

On November 15, after intense shelling in the day, waves of the enemy struck Bravo Company at Maha Plateau from the West. Simultaneously, they infiltrated through the gaps (troops were inadequate to cover the large spread) to cut off the defences. A decisive battle followed till November 16. Meanwhile, on the East Ridge, at 11.30 pm, the enemy attacked the High Plateau. Young Joe Palta took them on, constantly boosting his men; they beat back two attacks in about four hours. The third assault came at 4.45 am. Our dead had piled up and reinforcements were not available. Joe Palta was also among the fallen; his last words were, “Dushman nu kachha kha jao, pichha na chhado (Eat the enemy raw, don’t leave them).” His leadership and tenacity were of the highest order; he was awarded the Vir Chakra. The survivors led by Lt Bhandari, artillery observation officer, lived to recount the gallantry of Joe Palta and his men.

To hold Maha Plateau was critical, so Alpha Company was pulled back from the Patrol Base to the plateau. The enemy opened fired from heavy weapons to destroy the bunkers, before attacking from all directions. Major Samvatsar was seriously wounded. Many JCO platoon commanders were among the killed and wounded. Gradually, the position became untenable. To avoid a rout, an organised pullback took place.

An outstanding act was that of three young soldiers — Tehal, Mewa and Santokh — who volunteered to cover the withdrawal. They performed most creditably, as after the war their bodies were found riddled with bullets; hands and legs tied with wire and turbans. Later, a rescue party under Captain IJ Kumar tried to retrieve Major Samvatsar, but the Major was further wounded and he succumbed to his injuries; Capt Kumar was taken prisoner. The situation turned critical in all spheres. Survivors, mostly wounded, without food kept joining the unit; the last was Lance Naik Gurdip Singh, who reported after 37 days! Such was the spirit generated that as the combatants battled, Havildar Kirpa Ram, equipment and boot repairer, encouraged the unit non-combatants to accept the challenge to move the ammunition forward.

Undeterred by the consequences, he led these men repeatedly; Kirpa Ram finally passed away. His is possibly a singular example of a tradesman who went well beyond his duty, displayed courage and loyalty of the highest order; it was duly recognised by the Vir Chakra.

The Battle of Walong lasted 25 days; 85 lay dead — in the true spirit of Saragarhi — in their trenches and 97 were wounded. Lt Gen Harbaksh Singh, who visited the battleground later, wrote, “It has come to light now that the dead of 4 Sikh at Walong were lying in their bunkers where they fought till the last in keeping with the highest traditions of the Sikh regiment.”

On October 8, 1963, Kewal Singh’s gallantry, true to the words of Guru Gobind Singh, “And when the last moment of my life should come, May I die fighting in the thick of battle”, was recognised; his proud widow, with a year-old baby in her lap, received the Maha Vir Chakra from the President. 

#China #guru gobind singh #Saragarhi #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms, including on social media

2
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's father says have regained hope for justice after Punjab shifts top cops; to seek time from DGP, NIA

3
Sports

Sam Curran, Stokes star as England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup

4
Brand Connect

As Binance Coin And Quant Lose Steam, Rocketize Attracts Dissatisfied Investors

5
Diaspora

Who is Indian-origin Nishad Singh, under scanner for crypto exchange FTX crash

6
Nation

61 kg gold worth Rs 32 crore seized at Mumbai airport; 7 held

7
Trending

Hyderabad law student 'beaten' up by hostel mates over 'religious remarks', 5 arrested after video goes viral

8
Brand Connect

Which Cryptocurrencies are safe? Only Bitcoin and Ethereum?

9
Punjab

Injuries reported after students from Kashmir, Bihar clash at engineering college in Moga

10
Entertainment

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik fans are confused: From divorce rumours to coming together in reality show

Don't Miss

View All
Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Top News

At G-20 summit, PM Modi to have extensive discussions with other leaders on reviving global growth, food, energy security, health

India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi

India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy

The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309


Cities

View All

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

Amritsar forgets Maharaja Ranjit Singh on his birth anniversary

2 traders attacked during robbery bid in Amritsar

Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport on road to recovery

Abandoned buildings at agricultural focal points in Amritsar turn safe haven for addicts

Woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Vector-borne diseases grip tricity; P’kula sees 1.7K dengue infections

Vector-borne diseases grip Chandigarh tricity; Panchkula sees 1.7K dengue infections

Thousands stranded in Chandigarh as Punjab buses go off road

Panchkula administration suggests panel to end dumping site impasse

Chandigarh: Biomining work to start in a week

Residents lay siege to house of Chandigarh Mayor over water bills

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

Denied MCD ticket, former AAP councillor climbs atop tower

Strong winds sweep NCR, but air quality still 'very poor'

Murder accused on the run since 2018 arrested

3 gangsters nabbed for killing member of rival gang over land dispute

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Jalandhar's Bir village leads from front, sets an example in managing stubble

Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

3 of family die as cars collide in Samrala

3 of family die as cars collide in Samrala

Potholed Tajpur Road poses threat to commuters

Punjab Govt to spend Rs 15 cr to beautify Ludhiana city: Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar

1 more contract virus in Ludhiana

Protect water sources from plastic pollution, say environmental bodies

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

Patiala's new bus stand to be ready by March-end

Contractual instructors at Punjabi University seek job regularisation

1,300 take part in annual sports day at YPS, Patiala