 A below-the-belt blow on poll eve : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • A below-the-belt blow on poll eve
TRYSTS AND TURNS

A below-the-belt blow on poll eve

Kejriwal’s arrest has shaken the conscience of the nation’s right-thinking citizens

A below-the-belt blow on poll eve

Under scrutiny: Arvind Kejriwal is accused of unfairly tweaking the Delhi Government’s excise policy. PTI



Julio Ribeiro

I have met Arvind Kejriwal only once. It was sometime in 2005 or 2006 at a meeting of trustees of the Public Concern for Governance Trust (PCGT). BG Deshmukh, former Cabinet Secretary and former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, was the trust chairman at that time. Kejriwal had been invited to meet the trustees and explain to them the work he was doing to combat corruption in the Income Tax (I-T) Department in New Delhi.

Among the witnesses the ED has stacked up to prove Kejriwal’s guilt, the main one is a co-accused who has turned approver on the promise of a pardon.

Kejriwal was a regular recruit to the Indian Revenue Service through the UPSC’s civil services examination, the one in which Deshmukh and I had appeared years earlier — Deshmukh got into the IAS and I into the IPS.

Kejriwal used to arrive for work an hour before the official time and set up a small table with a chair outside the central I-T office. Applicants for I-T refunds or PAN cards could take his help to get their work completed expeditiously without payment of ‘speed money’. It worked, but not without ruffling feathers. He displeased many of his colleagues. How many of them are in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today? Are any of them handling the investigation against him?

Since the PCGT had been established for the express purpose of improving the quality of life of the common resident of Mumbai by monitoring governance, Kejriwal told us of an NGO in the national capital that he was mentoring so that people’s woes could be addressed. The trustees of the PCGT were impressed with his commitment to the cause of integrity and justice.

Would, nay could, a man so devoted to values of good governance transform overnight into an ogre bent on fattening himself on filthy lucre? To those who have had a glimpse of his personality, his thinking and his attitude of mind and heart, it seems impossible. Like in the case of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, no money has been traced to him.

The next time Kejriwal came to my attention was when he rode on the back of that great exponent of good conduct and honest, simple living — Anna Hazare. Now, Anna was an institution in my state, Maharashtra. Like many people there, I know most things about Anna. I interacted with him on more than a couple of occasions. Anna is a simple man, but since he has been lionised and feted by so many individuals so many times, the adulation has affected his capacity to weigh possibilities and probabilities calmly.

The combination of Anna and Kejriwal had the promise of becoming a game-changer. But Kejriwal had other ideas. These ideas were not anticipated by Anna or by most citizens who applauded the two for raising the banner of revolt against one of the two biggest impediments to India’s progress — corruption (the other is communalism). Just as the battle was taking a winning turn, Kejriwal announced his intent to enter the political arena by forming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

This decision dismayed Anna and sundry other admirers like me. He saw in this move a betrayal by a man in whom he had placed his trust. Anna had always dreamed of himself as a moral force who kept away from the spoils that politics engenders. But that is a different story. Today, we are concerned with the BJP’s intricate plan of extinguishing all credible opposition to its political hegemony.

Kejriwal is accused of unfairly tweaking the Delhi Government’s excise policy for the sale of liquor in the Capital. If he had a hand in shaping or changing that policy, I would not be surprised. All political parties need money to operate. They have no means of financing their activities, except kickbacks from contracts and dispensation of favours to business houses. Turnkey deals like the purchase of the Bofors guns or the Rafale jet fighters are the most obvious temptations. Every citizen knows that this is routinely done by governments and condemned by Opposition parties. But the Indian citizen is impervious to such peccadilloes. She/he has accepted it as inevitable.

What the citizen is not accustomed to is the single-minded hounding of Opposition parties and their leaders by unleashing the ED and the I-T authorities relentlessly on their opponents to ensure an Opposition-mukt Bharat. Kejriwal’s arrest has shaken the conscience of the nation’s right-thinking citizens even more than the I-T Department’s initial order freezing the Congress’ bank accounts for the recovery of I-T dues (coercive action has now been put on hold). These are below-the-belt blows delivered by a boxer who viciously pulverises his opponent even though the latter is losing!

The BJP conceived of electoral bonds for financing the costs of fighting elections. Its pickings would hurtle it to victory because Opposition parties would be left with the crumbs. In a country where money is used to buy votes and bring down governments formed on the basis of the people’s mandate, it is not surprising that an up-and-coming party like AAP would formulate a scheme to add substance to its piggy bank.

Kejriwal has certainly not used any of the money his party has raised via the alleged kickbacks from liquor dealers, whether they hailed from the South or the North, for his personal expenses. If that is the allegation against him, no one will believe that such a thought could even enter his mind. It is equivalent to accusing the chowkidar of being a thief!

Among the witnesses the ED has stacked up to prove Kejriwal’s guilt, the main one is a co-accused who has turned approver on the promise of a pardon. That same approver bought electoral bonds worth crores of rupees days after he turned approver and was set free on bail. The approver’s father, Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, has been given the ticket by the Telugu Desam Party, a BJP ally, from the Ongole Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh.

The old man who delivers my newspapers is my sounding board for what the poorer citizens think of political events. “Poor Kejriwal,” he said, “he had done much for the jhuggi-jhopri dwellers of Delhi in the fields of education and health and given them free electricity. Now, he will languish in jail unless he joins the BJP.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

2
Amritsar

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

3
Diaspora

Spiritual leader appeals to PM Modi, MEA for help as Punjabi man fights for life in Los Angeles

4
Haryana

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

5
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

6
Diaspora

UK's higher salary thresholds for overseas skilled work visas kick in

7
Punjab

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

8
Punjab

Punjab Transport Department cancels big bus operators’ illegal routes

9
Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann going all out to wrest Sangrur from SAD (A)

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Hours after Doval meets Iran official, Pak ultras strike near Chabahar port

Hours after Doval meets Iran official, Pak ultras strike near Chabahar port

11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...

New chapter from June 4, AAP to come out stronger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New chapter from June 4, AAP to come out stronger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Stick to price cap: US to India on Russian crude

Stick to price cap: US to India on Russian crude

High Court rejects plea seeking Kejriwal’s removal as Delhi CM

High Court rejects plea seeking Kejriwal’s removal as Delhi CM

Don’t need UN to tell us poll should be free and fair: EAM

Don’t need UN to tell us poll should be free and fair: EAM

Says agents luring Indian youth to join Russian army to face...


Cities

View All

Amritsar man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Jhander

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

Facing big fiscal deficit, SGPC asks Punjab govt to furnish education dues

Got offer to join BJP, says AAP Amritsar MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Amritsar Rural Police nab four for dacoity in grocery store owner’s house

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar district administration identifies 589 polling stations as critical, 624 vulnerable

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Tremors felt in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana as 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba

Tremors felt in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana as 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba

Chandigarh: All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Patients suffer as contract workers of PGI go on strike

Shun differences, AAP tells alliance leaders, workers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh traders urge political parties to give ticket to local candidates

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

Woman’s body found in almirah in Delhi’s Dwarka, absconding live-in partner booked

6 months in Tihar jail have strengthened resolve to fight against 'injustice, dictatorship': Sanjay Singh

Arvind Kejriwal urges court to allow more time with lawyer

Hackers' group claims to have breached traffic police website, Delhi Police begins probe

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

Jalandhar: Crop loss in floods, mounting debt drive young farmer to die by suicide

Strengthen monitoring of political ads, paid news: Hoshiarpur DC

Don’t field party-hopper in Jalandhar constituency, AAP workers tell Sandeep Pathak

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal fold

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

Ludhiana CP acts tough against poll code violators, 77 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, cash

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ludhiana's first-time voters look forward to June 1

Dyeing units’ effluents polluting Ganda Nullah, rue Ludhiana residents

Ludhiana: Two held for committing Rs 58-lakh property fraud

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home in Patiala

Assault on wife: Police book man over viral video

39 Cambodian civil servants visit NIS, Patiala

3-day workshop on importance of multidisciplinary research begins

Merry-go-round falls in Patiala, 2 women injured