 A perfect election Budget : The Tribune India

Union budget 2023-24

A perfect election Budget

It has been carefully calibrated to please all groups that matter

A perfect election Budget

All covered: It should not come as a surprise if the government extends the free food scheme till the summer of 2024, when it goes back for re-election. Tribune photo



Aunindyo Chakravarty

Senior economic analyst

Budget-2023 comes in a very difficult year for the Modi government. It is the last full Budget before the 2024 General Election, and there are several key state elections this year. All this is coming at a time when the global economy is bracing for a recession, and inflation hasn’t completely cooled down. So, the Budget had to be an exercise in defence, a holding operation of sorts.

On the face of it, cutting taxes for the top 5 per cent and the super-rich is a surprising move in an election year, but these are the people who drive public discourse.

That is why most of the government’s Budget estimates are conservative. Look at taxes, for instance; both corporate and income taxes grew at a healthy 17 per cent last year, faster than the 15 per cent growth in nominal GDP (unadjusted for inflation). This year, the government expects direct taxes to grow by just 10.5 per cent, exactly at the same rate as nominal GDP. GST collections are expected to grow by 12 per cent, at a faster clip than GDP, customs to grow by 11 per cent and excise (mostly from petroleum products) to grow by just 6 per cent.

What do these numbers tell us? To understand that we have to first account for the fact that the Finance Minister has increased income tax rebates to the middle class and cut the peak tax rates for the super-rich. The government estimates that this will cause it to lose about Rs 37,000 crore in income tax collections. Without these tax sops, the income tax collection should have grown by over 15 per cent.

About 5 per cent of Indians file IT returns, and even fewer actually come in the tax-paying bracket. If tax rates had remained unchanged, taxpayers’ would have paid 15 per cent more in income tax in 2023-24. This suggests that the government expects the top 5 per cent of Indians to earn about 15 per cent more this year, in nominal terms. This is much higher than the 10.5 per cent expected growth in national income. In other words, the government expects the top 5 per cent to get a larger share of the total income pie.

On the face of it, cutting taxes for the top 5 per cent and the super-rich is a surprising move in an election year. But these are the people who make up the chattering classes and drive public discourse. The Modi government understands that it is important to keep them happy so that public opinion stays firmly behind it. In fact, the conservative corporate tax estimates suggest that the government expects corporate profit growth to slow down. This will have an impact on professionals at top management levels in India Inc, who are likely to see a reduction in their bonuses. The sharp cut in peak tax rate, by slashing the surcharge from 37 per cent to 25 per cent, ensures that their post-tax incomes will not be affected too much by an economic slowdown.

The government also expects the organised sector to capture more of the market for goods and services. This is the only reason why GST collections grew much faster than GDP last year, and is expected to grow at a faster pace in 2023-24 as well. On the other side, the unorganised sector, which is largely outside the GST regime, is fast losing ground, which is also showing up in high unemployment numbers. The government does not see this segment as a factor in electoral politics – by definition it is ‘unorganised’ and cannot offer a unified platform for any political party.

The government clearly believes that it has to tackle unemployment in this last year before the elections. So, it has increased capital expenditure by Rs 2.7 lakh crore or about 0.9 per cent of nominal GDP. Out of this, 30 per cent will go to boosting railway infrastructure, 19 per cent will go to building more roads and highways, and another 19 per cent will be transferred to states as interest-free loans to be spent on building infrastructure. All of these will provide temporary, low-quality jobs to the poor, which will boost their incomes. This is over and above the government’s free food scheme, which covers 80 crore people, which has been extended till the end of 2023. It should not surprise anyone, if the government extends that till the summer of 2024, when it goes back for re-election.

Budget 2023 is also aimed at pleasing a key constituency in contemporary politics – finance capital. So, the Finance Minister has committed to cutting the fiscal deficit down to 5.9 per cent of GDP. Global finance likes to see governments committing themselves to fiscal prudence, even if it just an accounting exercise. The equity markets like it, too, because they believe that low fiscal deficits keep inflation and interest rates in check.

Hardly anyone cares whether the fiscal deficit target can actually be met. This year, for instance, the fiscal deficit figure has been kept down by cutting down on subsidies. Food, fertiliser and petroleum subsidies together made up about Rs.5.2 lakh crore in 2022-23; this year they are expected to cost just

Rs 3.7 lakh crore. This is unlikely to be achieved, given that the free food schemes are continuing like last year, and the government will find it difficult to increase fertiliser prices in an election-heavy year. On top of that, an ambitious disinvestment target has been set once again, despite the government’s inability to meet any of its past divestment goals.

The Budget is a carefully calibrated election Budget, which tries to please all the groups which matter in elections — the top 5 per cent, the poor and finance capital. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

2
Punjab

CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal

3
Business

Adani Group's market losses hit $100 billion

4
Punjab

US court rules in favour of elderly Sikh targetted in hate crime

5
Chandigarh

Haryana govt official jumps off from 9th floor of Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, hospitalised

6
Business

Gautam Adani says FPO withdrawn due to market volatility

7
Punjab

Rs 2 crore seized in raids on pastors Bajinder Singh, Harpreet Deol in Punjab

8
World

US visa renewal application can now be submitted through dropbox

9
Nation

Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe

10
Punjab

Punjab govt to send 36 school principals to Singapore for training on February 4

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms

RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms

Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...

Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or judicial probe

Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe

Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...

J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him

J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him

DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...

Delhi excise policy: Part of ‘scam’ kickbacks used in AAP’s Goa election campaign, claims ED

Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED

CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...

CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal

CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal

IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...


Cities

View All

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

Expose black sheep in forces helping drug peddlers: Punjab Governor to border villagers

Push to industry, services; agri sector feels let down

Decline in allocation disappoints farmers

Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman Dinesh Bassi gets bail in graft case

Haryana govt official jumps off from 9th floor of Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, hospitalised

Haryana govt official jumps off from 9th floor of Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, hospitalised

Union budget 2023-24: Rs 704 crore more, Chandigarh’s pie gets 13% bigger

Rs 1,923 cr set aside for PGI, up Rs 73 cr

Grant-in-aid up Rs 10 cr for Chandigarh MC

Inclusive, says BJP; Opposition calls Union Budget 'directionless'

Delhi excise policy: Part of ‘scam’ kickbacks used in AAP’s Goa election campaign, claims ED

Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED

Delhi Govt unable to send its teachers abroad for training due to LG’s interference: Sisodia

Delhi excise ‘scam’: Court takes cognisance of ED’s supplementary charge sheet

Delhi court grants bail to man who fled 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill

Delhi Police get Rs 11,933 crore

CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal

CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal

‘Tax relief to salaried class welcome; but nothing much for industry’

Rs 2 crore seized in raids on pastors Bajinder Singh, Harpreet Deol in Punjab

2 open fire, snatch bike from students in Jalandhar

Day after, Jalandhar MC, Waqf Board told to maintain status quo

Ludhiana salon owner lends his licensed weapon for Rs 1 lakh to robbers; arrested

Ludhiana salon owner lends his licensed weapon for Rs 1 lakh to robbers; arrested

I-T relief, new jobs, capex boost, fiscal prudence bring cheer

Budget evokes mixed response from industrialists

AAP worker among three held with 6 pistols, cartridges

Pathetic condition of roads continues to inconvenience commuters in Ludhiana

PIO office to pay ~15K for delay in providing info

PIO office to pay Rs 15K for delay in providing info

YPS School, Patiala, gets new pavilion, indoor shooting range

Doctors hold protest, seek arrest of suspects

2 held with 250 boxes of smuggled liquor

Six held, poppy husk, intoxicating tablets seized