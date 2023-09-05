 A prayer on Teachers’ Day : The Tribune India

A prayer on Teachers’ Day

Let’s encourage plurality of perspectives and inspire students to sharpen the power of empathy

A prayer on Teachers’ Day

Interaction: What makes the classroom truly vibrant is the spirit of critical pedagogy. File photo



Avijit Pathak

Sociologist

BEYOND algebra and English grammar, thermodynamics and medieval history, or computer engineering and financial management — is there something more in education a teacher ought to bother about? Possibly, this question will not be inappropriate, particularly when we are celebrating yet another Teachers’ Day. Or, is it that in these hard and pragmatic times, many of us as teachers are quite comfortable with the dominant common sense? Obtain a BEd/PhD degree; apply for a teaching post; and if you are lucky to get hired, see it as just another 9-to-5 job — structured, routinised and soulless. No wonder, as teachers, most of us are just completing the syllabus, conducting exams, hierarchising students, satisfying our bosses — Principals, Vice Chancellors and political masters, and then feeling ‘safe’ and ‘secure’. As many will argue, in the age of conformity and associated fear, it is not easy to redefine the meaning of education or to see the teacher playing a key role in transforming the classroom into a dialogic/emancipatory space.

If the dialogic classroom dies, democracy dies. Democracy is not merely the ritualisation of periodic elections.

Yet, as a teacher, I feel that even in these hard and intolerant times characterised by all sorts of physical and symbolic violence, we should not give up, and continue to assert that good teachers are not the ones who play it safe, just complete the syllabus or prepare students for tests and exams; instead, they are the catalysts; they seek to nurture the spirit of humanistic temper. It doesn’t matter whether one is teaching history or mathematics, poetry or physics; a good teacher redefines the meaning of being a lifelong student or a seeker in the quest for a just and humane world. In this context, on Teachers’ Day, I wish to reflect on what I regard as three core ideals of teaching.

First, what makes the classroom truly vibrant, dialogic and reflexive is the spirit of critical pedagogy. This is possible when the teacher acts as a catalyst and young learners are encouraged to see themselves as creative agents capable of questioning, interrogating and redefining the world. As a co-traveller, a teacher works with his/her students and collectively explores the world with new questions and new possibilities. Beyond rote learning, beyond the fear of the ‘all-knowing’ teacher, beyond the imposed passivity of students, beyond the anxiety of cracking all sorts of MCQ-centric standardised tests — the experience of teaching/learning becomes liberating. To take a simple illustration, it is only through this kind of critical pedagogy that young students can gain the intellectual and moral clarity to interrogate patriarchy, caste hierarchy, hollow rituals, superstitious practices and heightened socio-economic inequality. Likewise, it is this enchanting power of critical pedagogy that can encourage a young learner to rescue science from a purely instrumental/technocratic reasoning and transform it into a scientific and hence humanistic temper — a rational and creatively nuanced way of seeing, acting and relating to the world.

Second, a good teacher resists monologue, encourages plurality of perspectives and inspires his/her students to sharpen the power of empathy and cultivate the art of compassionate listening. If the dialogic classroom dies, democracy dies. Democracy is not merely the ritualisation of periodic elections. Instead, democracy is about conversations and dialogue; it is about the art of conflict resolution through reasoned debate and sensitivity to pluralism. As a teacher, I have no hesitation in saying that when we cultivate the art of listening, we transcend our boundaries erected by limiting identities like caste, ethnicity, nation and religion. We tend to become oceanic. Imagine a ‘Hindu’ student celebrating Jalaluddin Rumi’s poetic wisdom. Imagine a ‘Brahmin’ student eagerly waiting for his teacher to speak on Jyotirao Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar. Or, imagine a ‘Muslim’ student and his ‘Christian’ teacher reflecting on Mahatma Gandhi’s interpretation of the Bhagavadgita. Even though in these toxic times, it is difficult to imagine these possibilities, we should not forget that a teacher who dares to encourage the spirit of dialogue and listening does a great job. S/he resists authoritarian impulses, reveals the limitations of exclusionary ideas and sows the seeds of democratic thinking.

And third, what is meaningful teaching/learning without the pedagogy of hope? It is not easy to be positively life-affirming in our times characterised by all sorts of disasters — the erosion of democracy; the hyper-real culture industry seducing a captive audience through the gospel of hedonistic consumerism; the propaganda machinery that transforms everything into its opposite; the climate emergency and associated pessimism centred on the growth of a ‘risk society’; and above all, the inflated egos of narcissistic nations and the continual possibility of war and devastation. Can we reimagine education and pedagogy to give us the moral/political/intellectual skills to overcome this darkness and strive for a spiritually elevated, ecologically sensitive and egalitarian/democratic peaceful world? Can teachers play a lead role in nurturing this sensitivity, this willingness, this hope?

Well, these ideals are exceedingly difficult to practise. However, only when we realise the worth of these ideals can we initiate a movement for saving education from a neoliberal assault as well as hyper-nationalist aggression. And hence, on Teachers’ Day, I have a prayer. I feel like urging the teaching community to unite and resist what is going on — the continual degradation of the vocation of teaching, the fear of creative freedom, the ugly politicisation of academic institutions through faulty recruitments, the skepticism towards new pedagogic experiments and innovations, and above all, the reduction of teachers to docile employees to be kept under perpetual surveillance.

After all, no authoritarian master can save us if teaching as an emancipatory act is allowed to wither away. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

At 68, celebrated lawyer Harish Salve marries a third time

2
India

Voice behind Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown, ISRO scientist Valarmathi dies

3
Diaspora

Canadian school cancels Khalistan referendum event after organisers fail to remove images of weapon on posters

4
J & K

Hearing on Article 370: Centre objects to NC leader Akbar Lone's pro-Pakistan slogans

5
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

6
World

2 Air Canada planes collide on tarmac at Vancouver Airport

7
World

Joe Biden 'disappointed' Xi Jinping won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi

8
India

Special SSP post created in Manipur for retired Army officer who led operations in Myanmar

9
Trending

Sara Ali Khan shares cute picture with brother Ibrahim, fans say 'look at resemblance to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh'

10
Sports

Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah becomes father; welcomes baby boy with wife Sanjana

Don't Miss

View All
Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Top News

Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court

Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court

Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...

Monsoon fury road to recovery: GSI team surveys landslide-hit areas of Mandi

Road to recovery: GSI team surveys landslide-hit areas of Mandi

Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells MP

Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells MP

In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly

Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks

Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks

Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...


Cities

View All

Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Valmiki community flays AAP MLA’s remarks on Bori video

Choked sewers, poor sanitation irk residents

Residents protest as pits dug to lay LPG pipeline not filled yet

Anti-drug campaign: Police-public meetings held to put check on drug trade, consumption

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

PU violence mars last day of canvassing

Chandigarh: Man chased, stabbed at Sec 38 fuel station

Chandigarh Police SI gets 4-year RI in bribery case

PU POLLS: Student groups tap into social media to connect with voters

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

G 20: Four de-watering trucks set to check inundation

World peace can be achieved through path shown by Gandhi: Murmu

35 fire engines, 500 men to be deployed for summit

AAP ex-councillor gets bail in Delhi riots case

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, ~1L drug money seized

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, Rs 1L drug money seized

Man deliberately drives SUV into Bist Doab Canal; probe on

Meri Mati, Mera Desh: Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Som Parkash launch campaign

Teachers’ day: Kidney ailment fails to deter teacher in flood-hit Lohian from performing duty

Teachers’ day: Lecturer comes up with app to boost English skills of students

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Come Sept 11, elevated road to open for traffic from PAU side

Good news for pet lovers as city gets Dog Park

Death of patient: DC submits report to Chief Secretary

Ward watch: Residents suffer as corporation fails to address civic issues

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

BJP questions new Patiala MC map, draft notification

Court attaches properties of commando complex

Nursing college students up in arms

Farm unions demand compensation for crop loss due to floods