 A rude awakening for India : The Tribune India

A rude awakening for India

Country lacks capability to block China’s strides on the world stage

A rude awakening for India

Epochal: Beijing is inexorably becoming a participant in the shaping of the world order and the international community welcomes it. AP



MK Bhadrakumar

Former Ambassador

India’s sulk over the China-brokered Saudi-Iranian normalisation of diplomatic relations can only be called petulant behaviour. What has happened is an epochal event. Henry Kissinger drew the analogy of his own accomplishment in an extraordinary diplomatic career when, as Secretary of State in the Richard Nixon administration, he helped achieve rapprochement with Beijing amidst its tensions with Moscow.

We have been busy building temples in the Emirates while the Sheikhs were heading for China in search of technology!

One aspect of the Saudi-Iranian deal that has implications for India’s immediate external environment is that the strategic situation in the Persian Gulf region, India’s extended neighbourhood, has dramatically changed. This can only be seen as the culmination of a series of repositioning on the part of the regional states that have been underway in the regional politics, as they increasingly took to diversifying their foreign policies away from the preponderant dependency on the West historically, and steadily and unmistakably began asserting their strategic autonomy with a newfound self-assuredness — be it Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt or Turkey.

It remains a mystery whether that process, which was actually overt, simply didn’t register in the Indian consciousness, or the government ignored it as some aberration that didn’t fit into the entrenched paradigms in Indian thinking. India’s first-rate cadre of Arabist diplomats wouldn’t have led the leadership up the garden path. Simply put, we went into a deep strategic slumber even as West Asia transformed.

The euphoria over Abraham Accord; the bizarre grouping known as I2U2 (touted as West Asian Quad); the unwarranted uplift given to Israel whose main credential is that it is a vassal state of the US; the sheer naiveté in our faith that the US is the indispensable power in West Asia’s geopolitics — there is no question that these deeply flawed assumptions stand exposed today as caprices on the part of the Indian leadership.

Today, Israel stares at strategic isolation in its region and America, its mentor-cum-benefactor-cum-guardian-cum-protector, stands diminished. Abraham Accord, which Indian lobbyists equated with US interests, and hailed as a historic event, has eventually turned out to be a damp squib. Washington Post columnist David Ignatius says the UAE is also ‘courting’ Beijing! We have been busy building Hindu temples in the Emirates while the Sheikhs were heading for China in search of technology!

A second aspect of the Saudi-Iranian deal is about China’s mediatory role in it. Kissinger noted that ‘China has in recent years declared that it needs to be a participant in the creation of the world order. It has now made a significant move in that direction.’ Of course, Chinese President Xi Jinping himself stated last week that Beijing should ‘actively participate in the reform and construction of the global governance system’ and promote ‘global security initiatives’. Since India has chosen to be China’s adversary, it needs to take note with utmost seriousness that Beijing is inexorably becoming a participant in the shaping of the world order and the world community welcomes it.

As an aspiring global power, India needs to come to terms with this geopolitical reality. India lacks the capability to block China’s strides as a colossus on the world stage. However, being a subaltern of the West and clinging on to the US’ apron strings isn’t an option as it will be unworthy of a ‘civilisation state’ and most certainly risky. So far, India’s response has been to reinforce the bonhomie with Australia and Japan, its two Quad partners in Asia. But these two ‘western’ allies of the US, bound together by security pacts, host American military bases and are extending a red-carpet welcome to NATO in the Asian region, which sets them apart.

Canberra and Tokyo hope to persuade India to join their bandwagon for the remaking of the Asian order. By and large, Asian countries remain lukewarm, though. India cannot but be wary that the Biden administration’s main thrust is military deterrence fuelling an Asian arms race, with which India can identify only at the risk of grave consequences. NATO’s defeat in Ukraine will seriously damage the transatlantic system and the US’ hopes that casting China as enemy might rally Europe are unrealistic. Besides, the China-Russia quasi-alliance will resist. Should India get sucked into the maelstrom?

The US strategies seriously impact peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, as they are anchored on bloc politics and confrontation, and their self-serving geopolitical agenda is to create a NATO-replica in the Asian continent. The Anglo-Saxon clique known as AUKUS — comprising the US, Britain and Australia—opens a Pandora’s box as other countries will likely follow suit, which will seriously impact the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and even lead to its collapse. Will that serve Indian interests?

Alas, India is mutely witnessing the US’ audacious blueprint to split the ASEAN. The philosophy of consensual politics with primacy attached to mutual respect, openness and inclusiveness, consensus through consultation, and accommodating the comfort levels of all sides is also the quintessence of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the foreign policy credo which the government espouses at world forums. Any fracturing of the ASEAN diminishes India. ASEAN’s centrality in the Asian power dynamic is something India must actively promote instead of chanting it as a mantra.

India’s visible unease over the Saudi-Iranian deal harkens back to its decades-old strategic predicament. The entrenched Indian narrative on China, a legacy of the ‘Nehruvian’ era, is delusional, and our adversarial mindset is archaic. In a third term in office beyond 2024, the leadership must cut the Gordian knot and liberate Indian foreign policy from shibboleths. Russia will help India in that process.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

2
Punjab

Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon

3
Punjab

HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh

4
Chandigarh

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying of weapons prohibited

5
Punjab

No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt

6
Punjab

Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times

7
Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

8
Nation

Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam's Dibrugarh by special aircraft

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's 'close aide and financier' Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

10
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was preparing ‘khadkoos’, stockpiling arms: Intelligence dossier

Don't Miss

View All
Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Top News

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Hunt on to nab separatist | Flag marches across Punjab | 34 ...

Tricolour pulled down in UK; diplomat summoned

Tricolour pulled down in UK; diplomat summoned

Separatist’s financier, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

Separatist's financier, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders

Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders

Pak mulls options to ban ex-PM’s party

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer’s barsi, father slams govt over ‘slow probe’, says fight for justice to go on

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer's barsi, father slams govt over 'slow probe', says fight for justice to go on

Questions timing of crackdown on Amritpal Singh


Cities

View All

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Elderly woman attacked by kin

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Sec 144 imposed, carrying of weapons prohibited in Chandigarh

Year before LS elections, Kirron gets active

PGI to help make cutting edge AI-based healthcare tools

18-year-old ice-cream vendor stabbed to death

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh's 'larger than life' aura gone, says Jalandhar DIG

Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day to be observed in Lahore

300 students showcase models at fest in Kapurthala

Specially abled take part in sports meet in Jalandhar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

Over 90 patients examined at free medical camp

Over 90 patients examined at free medical camp

Health Dept to vaccinate children, pregnant women

Varsity adopts 5 villages

BSP seeks justice, takes out candlelight march

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Delhi Police to deploy 20,000 cops for ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’

Delhi Police to deploy 20,000 cops for ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’

Education, health to be at centre of Delhi’s Budget, say officials

37th school of excellence opened in Delhi

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday