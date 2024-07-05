A team that took everyone along

Julio Ribeiro

THE entire nation was united and overjoyed when Team India won the T20 World Cup. Our cricketers not only snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the final against South Africa in Barbados but also remained undefeated throughout the tournament.

There is something much greater than money that players strive for — the admiration, the love and, above all, the respect of the people of India.

Every player contributed to the team’s success, unlike many previous tournaments in various formats where victory or defeat was greatly dependent on a single player or two. The Proteas were cruising to victory with only 30 runs required from the last five overs. South African batsman Heinrich Klaasen was at his destructive best, hitting one six after another. And just when we had lost all hope, he was dismissed by Hardik Pandya. This was the turning point. Later, in the last over, the amazing catch taken by Suryakumar Yadav at the boundary line off Hardik’s bowling to dismiss David Miller sealed the fate of the South Africans. Suryakumar had to keep all his wits about him to not lose his balance and then jump back and catch the ball before it hit the ground.

Hardik, whose captaincy of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) had drawn criticism because of the franchise’s poor performance this year, regained his composure and form to shine in the final and most of the preceding games. He had replaced Rohit Sharma, a popular captain of Nita Ambani’s franchise for years.

The wonderful pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah was as economical and effective with the white ball as he always is. He was well supported by another speedster, Arshdeep Singh, who peaked at just the right time.

Virat Kohli came good just when the team needed him the most. His performance in the final contributed massively to our victory. This was his last appearance in T20 Internationals. He will not forget the moment. Fellow Indians will certainly not forget the debt the nation owes to this big-hearted cricketer. I am honoured that he has chosen my city of Mumbai as his permanent residence in deference to his wife’s wishes.

Another stalwart who has decided to hang up his boots in T20 cricket is the captain himself. Rohit has provided immense joy and much entertainment with the willow over the years. He has assumed the role of the wrecker-in-chief for India as well as Mumbai Indians. His sixes and fours, which he hits with gay abandon, have delighted his fans in international and league cricket. He was not that successful in this World Cup except in the Super Eight match against Australia, in which he narrowly fell short of a century. He was also part of the Indian team which won the inaugural T20 World Cup back in 2007 in South Africa. I welcome the Nagpur-born Rohit back to Mumbai, where he settled down as a young cricketer.

Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was another delight to watch, not just behind the stumps but in front too. Two other big hitters, Suryakumar and Shivam Dube, all-rounder Axar Patel — who bailed out the team at crucial moments — and Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, all contributed their mite to the success of this team. It was a great team effort, spearheaded by a great leader.

Opponents were treated with respect. There was no room for complacency even when playing against minnows like the USA and Ireland.

Our political leaders can learn a few lessons from this World Cup-winning team. The most important lessons are in the domain of leadership. Take everyone along, utilise the strengths of each player and never treat your opponents as dirt to be trampled on. Even the RSS sarsanghchalak gave that advice after the BJP’s below-par show in the Lok Sabha elections, in which the saffron party lost substantial ground in its stronghold of Uttar Pradesh.

A jarring note was struck when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a Rs 125-crore reward for the team. There can be no greater reward for those who represent the country than success on the biggest platform, whether it is in Tests, ODIs or T20s. The love, the respect, the recognition of their efforts by their compatriots are the very pinnacle of the reward pyramid. Monetary rewards need not have been flaunted amid our collective euphoria.

The announcement of cash rewards should not have been flashed in such a crude manner. It smacks of commercialism of a low order. It goes against the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. Doing your duty without any expectation of a return is at the very core of the Gita’s teachings. Why did the BCCI presume that the players were thinking of money while chasing success?

Of course, a commensurate reward in monetary terms is always announced and would be expected. It could have been distributed without the fanfare that makes people feel that players play only for money. There is something much greater which they strive for — the admiration, the love and, above all, the respect of the people of India.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #South Africa