 A unique nesting place for the winged family : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • A unique nesting place for the winged family

A unique nesting place for the winged family

A unique nesting place for the winged family

Brown-headed barbet excavating tree hole.



Rima Dhillon

For most of species of the avian world in our region, the month of March marks the beginning of the breeding season, which culminates by July. However, the impact of the unprecedented heatwave on this year’s nesting season is uncertain. There have been reports of birds falling out of the sky due to dehydration. The full effect of this heatwave will only become clear over time.

A family of ground-nesting francolins.

In the normal course of things, spring is the season for new beginnings. For birds, it signals the perfect time to bring forth a new generation. The warm weather creates ideal conditions for raising a brood. As winter gives way to warmer temperatures, the environment changes. Insects hatch in multitudes, providing abundant food for hatchlings. In March, the transformation is evident. New leaves appear, flowers bloom, and there is a distinct change in the sounds of nature. Bees buzz more loudly, and birdsong becomes more musical. Birds appear in pairs, and the air resonates with males serenading females, hoping to find a mate.

Nest of a common tailorbird.

Love is in the air! From pigeons and doves cooing to the red-wattled lapwing’s delicate dance as it sallies and swoops around the female, the peacock’s grand display, even crows and rufous treepies turn their raucous calls into songs of love. Many species, like bee-eaters, hornbills and kingfishers, woo their mates with food. If the female accepts, the male knows he has succeeded.

After courtship, it’s time to build a home safe enough to raise a family. Birds have varied nest designs: the red-wattled lapwings and francolins (teetar) use a few twigs and stones on the ground, while baya weavers create complex funnel-shaped nests. Bulbuls weave neat grass cups, and tailorbirds stitch leaves together. Many waders and water birds, like black-winged stilts, little grebes and jacanas, make floating nests on ponds. Each species has its unique methods. A baya weaver male builds multiple nests before winning the approval of its mate.

Barbets and woodpeckers excavate tree holes for nests, which other birds like mynas, parakeets, owlets and hornbills later use to raise their own families. The task of incubating the eggs is performed by females, males, or both, depending on the species.

Among the ground nesters like francolins and peafowl, the females incubate eggs. Their dull colouration is designed to help them in blending into their surroundings to avoid predators. Lapwings are an exception; both sexes are brightly coloured. Predators are anyway wary of them due to their aggressive nature. Chicks of ground and water-nesting species like ducks and geese are precocial — they are able to walk and feed soon after hatching to avoid the dangers lurking around.

Hornbills have a unique nesting practice. The male seals the incubating female in a nest hole until the chicks are ready to fly. He provides food for his mate and chicks, ensuring their survival.

Nature ensures a successful breeding season by aligning insect hatches with bird hatchlings, providing ample food. Birds are smart and may postpone or avoid breeding if conditions are unfavourable.

Humans often paradoxically help and harm birds. We provide food and water while destroying their natural habitats. Unthinking actions like pruning trees during the nesting season can leave birds without vital resources. Chopping down old trees removes essential nesting sites and food sources like termites.

Good Samaritans sometimes unintentionally harm birds. Lapwings often nest on rooftops, carrying chicks on their backs down to the ground for food. Residents, fearing for the chicks’ safety, might bring them inside, where they usually perish. Similarly, well-meaning people ‘rescue’ ducklings thinking they are lost, when in fact the parent duck is leading them to the nearest waterbody. Thus, separating them from their parents may lead to their demise. On finding a fledgling, it is best to return it to its nest or nearby, allowing parents to care for it. If rescue is necessary, create a natural environment and feed it appropriate food. A few drops of sugar water is good first-aid for a baby bird.

The best approach is to let nature take its course. Mama bird knows best.

— The writer is president of the Chandigarh Bird Club

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

2
Punjab

23-member team to lead AAP campaign, face of campaign CM to canvass closer to polls

3
Punjab

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

4
Haryana

Meenakshi Dahiya sent peon on scooty to fetch Rs 1L bribe, says Haryana ACB

5
Uttar Pradesh

Woman beaten mercilessly with a wooden stick by 4 men; onlookers shoot video

6
Punjab

Punjab farmers planning to resume Delhi march

7
Haryana

Amit Shah launches special programme to fast-track immigration services

8
Himachal

School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls

9
Punjab

Punjab: Power theft dents exchequer by Rs 1,800 cr a year

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’

NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’

PG exam scheduled for today deferred as ‘precautionary step’

Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA

Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA

Ex-ISRO chief to head committee | To file report within 2 mo...

Pradhan: It’s institutional failure, top NTA leadership under lens

Pradhan: It’s institutional failure, top NTA leadership under lens

Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again by NADA

Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again by NADA

India, Dhaka focus on space, maritime ties

India, Dhaka focus on space, maritime ties


Cities

View All

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

Malaysia Airlines expands frequency of flights from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

Yoga Day celebrated with zeal, fervour at different venues in Amritsar

Stagnant sewer water outside market near Golden Temple irks traders, visitors

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

BJP seeks audit of power infrastructure

BJP objection a drama to befool people: Congress

Demolition notice to furniture market in Chandigarh

Panhkula Nirjhar Vatika runs dry

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

Threats via email: Delhi Police plan to have bomb disposal, detection, dog squads in each district

Delhi water crisis: Long queues continue to form at tankers across the city

2 teenagers dead in northwest Delhi brawl

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

24 nabbed in Kapurthala, drugs, illicit liquor seized

Jalandhar West bypoll: 14 candidates file nominations on last day

DIG warns of action against drug smugglers

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Farmers protest at Ladhowal toll plaza brings cheers for commuters

Goods, machinery worth lakhs gutted in fire at plastic factory

3 held with drugs, cash in cordon & search operations

Police freeze drug smugglers’ property worth Rs 48 lakh

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala