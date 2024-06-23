A unique nesting place for the winged family

Rima Dhillon

For most of species of the avian world in our region, the month of March marks the beginning of the breeding season, which culminates by July. However, the impact of the unprecedented heatwave on this year’s nesting season is uncertain. There have been reports of birds falling out of the sky due to dehydration. The full effect of this heatwave will only become clear over time.

A family of ground-nesting francolins.

In the normal course of things, spring is the season for new beginnings. For birds, it signals the perfect time to bring forth a new generation. The warm weather creates ideal conditions for raising a brood. As winter gives way to warmer temperatures, the environment changes. Insects hatch in multitudes, providing abundant food for hatchlings. In March, the transformation is evident. New leaves appear, flowers bloom, and there is a distinct change in the sounds of nature. Bees buzz more loudly, and birdsong becomes more musical. Birds appear in pairs, and the air resonates with males serenading females, hoping to find a mate.

Nest of a common tailorbird.

Love is in the air! From pigeons and doves cooing to the red-wattled lapwing’s delicate dance as it sallies and swoops around the female, the peacock’s grand display, even crows and rufous treepies turn their raucous calls into songs of love. Many species, like bee-eaters, hornbills and kingfishers, woo their mates with food. If the female accepts, the male knows he has succeeded.

After courtship, it’s time to build a home safe enough to raise a family. Birds have varied nest designs: the red-wattled lapwings and francolins (teetar) use a few twigs and stones on the ground, while baya weavers create complex funnel-shaped nests. Bulbuls weave neat grass cups, and tailorbirds stitch leaves together. Many waders and water birds, like black-winged stilts, little grebes and jacanas, make floating nests on ponds. Each species has its unique methods. A baya weaver male builds multiple nests before winning the approval of its mate.

Barbets and woodpeckers excavate tree holes for nests, which other birds like mynas, parakeets, owlets and hornbills later use to raise their own families. The task of incubating the eggs is performed by females, males, or both, depending on the species.

Among the ground nesters like francolins and peafowl, the females incubate eggs. Their dull colouration is designed to help them in blending into their surroundings to avoid predators. Lapwings are an exception; both sexes are brightly coloured. Predators are anyway wary of them due to their aggressive nature. Chicks of ground and water-nesting species like ducks and geese are precocial — they are able to walk and feed soon after hatching to avoid the dangers lurking around.

Hornbills have a unique nesting practice. The male seals the incubating female in a nest hole until the chicks are ready to fly. He provides food for his mate and chicks, ensuring their survival.

Nature ensures a successful breeding season by aligning insect hatches with bird hatchlings, providing ample food. Birds are smart and may postpone or avoid breeding if conditions are unfavourable.

Humans often paradoxically help and harm birds. We provide food and water while destroying their natural habitats. Unthinking actions like pruning trees during the nesting season can leave birds without vital resources. Chopping down old trees removes essential nesting sites and food sources like termites.

Good Samaritans sometimes unintentionally harm birds. Lapwings often nest on rooftops, carrying chicks on their backs down to the ground for food. Residents, fearing for the chicks’ safety, might bring them inside, where they usually perish. Similarly, well-meaning people ‘rescue’ ducklings thinking they are lost, when in fact the parent duck is leading them to the nearest waterbody. Thus, separating them from their parents may lead to their demise. On finding a fledgling, it is best to return it to its nest or nearby, allowing parents to care for it. If rescue is necessary, create a natural environment and feed it appropriate food. A few drops of sugar water is good first-aid for a baby bird.

The best approach is to let nature take its course. Mama bird knows best.

— The writer is president of the Chandigarh Bird Club