 AAP needs to restore democratic credentials : The Tribune India

AAP needs to restore democratic credentials

Apart from service delivery, the AAP’s initiatives such as report cards and polls on who the CM should be carry appeal. Untrammelled by any kind of ideology, the leadership adjusts its rhetoric according to the mood of the country — from publicly reciting Hanuman Chalisa to demonstrating patriotism through flags. The party should tell us unequivocally what it stands for or against.

AAP needs to restore democratic credentials

Narrow outlook: The AAP is a party many of us have invested in, but it must not stop at limiting its notions of a good life to schools and clinics. Tribune photo



Neera Chandhoke

Political Scientist

IN the 1970s and 1980s, the reinvention of civil society in eastern Europe re-catalysed a powerful debate on what was called the ‘crisis of representation’. Citizens turned their back on Stalinist states and began to connect with each other in civil society through organisations ranging from discussion groups to soup kitchens. The future belonged to citizen groups and social movements linked through coalitional politics and ideologies.

In India, the crisis of representation took hold of the political imagination after the Emergency and escalated in the years that followed. Indians looked for an alternative to a moribund party system. Over time, political disenchantment led to the consolidation of two sorts of political formations. In the 1980s, the Hindutva movement extended the ideological commitment of its parent organisation — the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh — into every arena of collective life.

In 2012, a new party was created out of the 2011 ‘India Against Corruption’ movement which took the country by storm. Interestingly, the campaign against corruption had a place for everyone — from the religious right to the left. Ideology was done away with.

After spectacularly winning the Delhi elections in 2015 and 2020, Arvind Kejriwal set his sights on transforming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) into a national party. In the recent elections in Gujarat, the AAP secured 12 per cent of the votes — after having got the required vote share in the Assembly elections in Delhi, Punjab and Goa. It has become a national party in 10 years. This is remarkable considering that experienced regional leaders from Lalu Prasad Yadav to Chandrashekar Rao have not been able to secure this status for their parties.

Apart from service delivery, the AAP’s initiatives such as report cards and polls on who the CM should be carry appeal. Untrammelled by any kind of ideology, the leadership adjusts its rhetoric according to the mood of the country — from publicly reciting Hanuman Chalisa to demonstrating patriotism through flags.

We are caught between a highly ideological party and a party that disdains ideology. The cadres of the BJP intend to rework every institution/practice in the country, from marriage to schools, to universities, to renaming and restructuring of spaces, to rewriting of history, and to refashioning of the nationalist imagination. The AAP prefers to concentrate on pragmatic solutions to issues such as education and healthcare, reduction of power bills and promotion of mohalla clinics.

Has the AAP failed to transcend its original avatar as a civil society organisation? Perhaps. Consider the implications of concentrating on issues that are civic, rather than wholly political, such as democracy. Citizens have the right to well-being for which quality education, healthcare, employment, housing and income are essential components. More significantly, citizens have the right to civil liberties, the right to not be imprisoned without due cause, the right to freedom of thought and expression, the right to protest, and the right to not be harmed.

Whether it was the anti-CAA agitation in December 2019-January 2020, the assault on Jamia Millia Islamia and JNU faculty members and students in January 2020, communal violence in north-east Delhi in February 2020, protests at Shaheen Bagh or the indiscriminate arrests of journalists, academics, civil society activists and students, the AAP has preferred to sit on the fence. Presumably, the AAP does not support violation of rights, but acts of omission are as complicit with infringements of basic rights as acts of commission. As long as the AAP shies away from taking a stand on basic democratic rights, the party will remain a service provider which also fights elections.

Experienced in public affairs, Kejriwal should know that as long as the party concentrates only on him it will never be able to spread its wings to the rest of the country. Democracy imposes responsibilities on political parties in many ways, but, above all, a party cannot be democratic unless it practises inner-party democracy. The results in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat show up the limits of a one-man party. A party needs cadres. It also needs ideology so that its members know what they stand for and what they stand against. Before we vote for a political party, we must know what its worldview is. A democratic party has to be committed to human emancipation from domination and oppression.

To argue that a political platform of a party intends to fix political predicaments through improving schools and hospitals — noble as these objectives might be — is to decontextualise the whole issue of what citizens want. We need healthcare and education, but we also need rights. Rights come in packages; they are indivisible. We also need freedom of thought, action and expression.

The AAP is a party many of us have invested in, but it must not stop at limiting its notions of a good life to schools and clinics. These are components of a good life, but ultimately it is rights that defend the dignity of human beings.

It is rights that mark out the agenda of a party from cynical power-grabbing platforms. The AAP should tell us unequivocally what it stands for or against. It should not be reduced to a service provider. The party should restore its democratic credentials to avoid this fate.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

2
Nation

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Union health ministry

3
Haryana

HPSC to advertise 1,535 posts of college teacher

4
Punjab

Delhi High Court dismisses plea opposing permission to Sikhs carrying kirpans on flights

5
Nation

As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread, PM Modi to review covid situation in India on Thursday

6
Entertainment

Who is 'AU' and how is he linked to Rhea Chakraborty? Why a probe is demanded into his phone calls to the actress

7
Nation

Mask up in crowded places, boost surveillance and keep hospitals ready: PM Modi’s big messages at Covid meet

8
Nation

'Chronology samjhiye'; Congress takes a jibe at govt hours before PM's covid review meeting

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior

10
Nation

Rajasthan professor demands sexual favours from university student, fails her on refusing to oblige; arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Top News

Random testing of foreign arrivals

Random testing of foreign arrivals

Set to start tomorrow | No room for complacency against viru...

Deadlock persists after 17th round of India-China talks

Deadlock persists after 17th round of India-China talks

Corps Commander-level meet held on Dec 20 after 5 months

Amid bedlam over LAC debate, Parl set to adjourn sine die today

Amid bedlam over LAC debate, Parl set to adjourn sine die today

Session to end 6 days ahead of schedule

Weren’t informed of arrest, says labour activist’s family

Weren’t informed of arrest, says labour activist’s family

Numbers swell at Zira, farmers in for long haul

Numbers swell at Zira, farmers in for long haul


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran

BSF recovers 4.3-kg heroin along International Border

Passport office in Amritsar to stay open this Saturday

Stretch of problems: Railway crossing near hospital troubles commuters, patients with traffic jams in Amritsar

Tangled Mess: Wires dangle dangerously over houses, shops in Amritsar

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Chandigarh Estate Office doubles daily appointment slots to 48

Chandigarh MC plans 20% subsidy for ‘zero waste’ weddings

RT-PCR test must for patients at hospitals in Chandigarh

Delhi CM Kejriwal says prepared to deal with situation if Covid spreads again

Delhi CM Kejriwal says prepared to deal with situation if Covid spreads again

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail plea

2,800-kg drugs destroyed

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

3 fractional doses for kids from January1: SMO

Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior

Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan: Young artistes enthral audience

Looking Back 2022: Law and order crumbles, almost every month major crimes jolted Jalandhar

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

War on drugs: 854 held in 646 NDPS cases with huge cache in Ludhiana

Three rob mobile shopkeeper at Hussainpura village, fire gunshots

25-kg ganja seized, Bihar native arrested in Ludhiana

Man nabbed for killing wife

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

‘Transporting coal through rail-ship-rail route illogical’

Hockey meet: Defending champions Corps of Signals, RCF Kapurthala advance

Fatehgarh Sahib District Administration develops QR code for Jor Mela info

STUTI programme concludes