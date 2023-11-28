 Academic freedom in peril : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Academic freedom in peril

It is becoming difficult to express even the slightest ambiguity in the ‘official’ truth

Academic freedom in peril

RECEPTIVE: An academic institution should be open to new ideas, new possibilities and even a radical ‘paradigm shift’. PTI



Avijit Pathak

Sociologist

IT is obvious that in these troubled times, when the tyranny of power tends to suspect all alternative voices, our educational institutions cannot remain insulated as creative sites of scholarly debate, dialogue and intellectual contestation. No wonder, the spirit of academic freedom, as a series of incidents in recent times indicates, is in danger. It is becoming increasingly difficult to express even the slightest ambiguity in the ‘official’ truth. Take, for instance, IIT-Bombay’s cancellation of Prof Achin Vanaik’s proposed talk on the Israel-Palestine conflict; or the police complaint filed by some students of this institution against a professor and a guest lecturer for the screening of a documentary film, Arna’s Children. It is sad that instead of engaging in an informative and academically enriched conversation with their professor or the guest speaker, they saw the entire academic exercise as a ‘support for Hamas and terrorists’.

There should be no room for physical and psychic violence in the academic culture.

In another incident, OP Jindal Global University in Haryana asked Professor Vanaik to express regret over a teach-in session on the history of Palestine. Talk to any sensitive and intellectually honest academic from our universities — whether from elite/liberal/private institutions or our much-condemned public universities — you are bound to sense the fear among the faculty. In an era where even a select part of your lecture can be transformed into a ‘viral video’ for the consumption of those whose ‘nationalist’/‘religious’ sentiments are hurt instantly and quickly, leading to immediate filing of FIRs, and where university authorities seldom come forward to safeguard the dignity, safety and freedom of the faculty, what else can you expect? Indeed, our academic institutions are decaying.

Why should one strive for academic freedom? The reason is that the traditions of knowledge, the modes of enquiry and epistemological orientations evolve and grow through perpetual reflections, new findings, philosophic debates and contestations. In other words, an academic institution ought to be open to new ideas, new possibilities and even a radical ‘paradigm shift’. Furthermore, as far as liberal arts and humanities are concerned, not everything can be simplified as a solid/apolitical ‘fact’ like 2+2=4. Instead, the ethos of hermeneutic traditions and resultant sensitivity to plurality of perspectives enrich our understanding of culture, aesthetics, politics and history.

A student of history ought to enrich her horizon through diverse and even contesting perspectives — say the debate between a ‘nationalist’ historian and a ‘subaltern’ one. Likewise, a student of politics and sociology ought to be aware of diverse perspectives emanating from Gandhi, Ambedkar, Nehru and Savarkar. Even within a particular school of thought, there are subtle differences. To evolve as a good learner and researcher is to sharpen the art of comprehending the significance of this debate. Think of Marxism: isn’t it a fact that the Soviet Marxist ideological orthodoxy was contested by many creative thinkers, ranging from Gyorgy Lukacs to Antonio Gramsci? Likewise, can a nuanced understanding of the debates on nation and nationalism be possible unless students and teachers are allowed to engage freely with the discourses of Benedict Anderson, Rabindranath Tagore, Ashis Nandy and Partha Chatterjee? And even natural sciences cannot be taught meaningfully without an understanding of politics. Is science an integral component of technocratic developmentalism? Or, can science be experienced as emancipatory — a mode of thinking and practice for sustainable and ecologically sensitive development? Can the critical spirit of science be cultivated to interrogate all sorts of religious bigotry and oppressive thinking? Even if the Registrar of IIT-Bombay wants academics to be free from politics, the fact is that nothing is ‘apolitical’.

Of course, the spirit of academic freedom is inseparable from moral responsibility. I can cherish my academic freedom only when I value the same freedom for my philosophical opponents. Likewise, there should not be even the slightest form of physical and psychic violence in the academic culture. It is about nuanced dialogue, non-violent debate and contestation, and willingness to listen to other voices, or live with differences. For example, as a ‘left-Ambedkarite’ professor, you might not agree with your colleague who sees the world through the eyes of Golwalkar and Savarkar. However, this should not mean that you continue to castigate him as a sanghi and refuse to converse with him. Likewise, those who celebrate Marx and Foucault and raise their voice against the growing assertion of narcissism in the political arena should not be issued chargesheets or show-cause notices by the university administration. Furthermore, academic freedom needs the true spirit of studentship. As students, we grow, evolve and enrich our understanding of the world through openness, humility, perseverance and the art of listening. As a student, it is possible for me to disagree with my professor on his/her perspective on the ideology of Hindu Rashtra or the politics of the Israel-Palestine conflict. However, this difference should not mean that I will call the cops to arrest my professor. This is nothing but poverty of consciousness; this is the death of studentship; this is like allowing oneself to be hijacked by vested political interests.

And finally, I feel like appealing to our Vice-Chancellors. After all, they are not police inspectors. They are teachers/researchers/

educationists. If they continue to allow their ‘bosses’ to dictate how universities should be administered, they would not be able to inspire young minds. Can they demonstrate their fearlessness, intellectual honesty and moral courage to save and heal our tormented universities? After all, to protect academic freedom is to protect democracy.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara

2
Delhi

Sharpshooters of Arshdeep Singh gang, tasked with killing Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, arrested in Delhi

3
India

Malaysia to grant visa-free entry to Indians

4
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rat-hole mining experts called in for drilling through debris, 36 metre of vertical boring done

5
Uttarakhand

Vertical boring done up to 31 metres, rat-hole miners arrive for manual horizontal drilling

6
Entertainment

Karan Deol shares adorable picture with Dharmendra, wife Drisha Acharya, pens gratitude note on birthday

7
Punjab

PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak Jayanti

8
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt is latest victim of deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol

9
Diaspora

UK cop convicted of misconduct for mimicking woman's Indian accent

10
Sports

Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain

Don't Miss

View All
After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Top News

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins

0.9 metre dug in two hours | Camp set up at Silkyara site fo...

At site, top PMO official assures safe evacuation

Uttarakhand: At site, top PMO official assures safe evacuation Uttarakhand: At site, top PMO official assures safe evacuation

India cooperating with US probe in Pannu case: Envoy

India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy

Says Canada yet to provide ‘specific inputs’ in Nijjar case

Indian Ambassador heckled by Khalistan supporters in NY

Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu heckled by Khalistan supporters in New York

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so


Cities

View All

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

Gurpurb celebrated with gaiety, fervour in Amritsar

Amritsar MC floats tender to aid tourist police project

Experts raise concerns over public health in Amritsar Medical Association meet

Snatching incident: Three men held for causing woman’s death

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Commuters take detours in Mohali

Farmers celebrate Gurpurb at protest site in Panchkula

Banwarilal Purohit pays obeisance at Sector 8 gurdwara

Haryana CM inaugurates parking at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

Nine flights to Delhi diverted due to bad weather

16 flights to Delhi diverted due to bad weather

Parts of Delhi-NCR receive light rainfall, IMD predicts hailstorm

Delhi air quality nears 'severe' zone

MBA, LLB students among 9 held for drug trafficking in Noida; marijuana, cocaine among other drugs seized

Sharpshooters of Arshdeep Singh gang, tasked with killing Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, arrested in Delhi

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Department starts weekly organic mandi

Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra: 200 pilgrims leave for Hazur Sahib via train

Admn to go ahead with ‘mohalla’ celebrations

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Van flagged off to spread awareness among people on Central schemes

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

Homeless sleep on footpaths as night shelters yet to be opened in Ludhiana

10 dengue cases reported from Ludhiana district

Man dies as car falls into village pond

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Sakhi narration competition marks Guru Nanak Jayanti in Patiala

Gurpurb celebrated with religious fervour

Night shelter in Sirhind fails to serve purpose as many unaware of facility

Open university commemorates Constitution Day