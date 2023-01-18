 Address fighter shortage with indigenisation : The Tribune India

Address fighter shortage with indigenisation

India must modernise its fighter fleet, for which it needs to curb mounting import expenditure and cultivate doubling up her indigenous combat craft enterprise. Like what China achieved after Mao’s death in October 1976. Today, the Beijing air force inventory contains 2,500 combat-capable aircraft because China went all out with indigenisation and went slow on imported craft.

Address fighter shortage with indigenisation

OPEN SECRET: It will take several years for the IAF to operate to its sanctioned 42 squadron-fleet level. PTI



Abhijit Bhattacharyya

Author and Columnist

THE Military Balance 2001-02, published by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, London, reported that when the Indian Air Force (IAF) operated 40 fighter squadrons in 2001, Pakistan had 19 squadrons. At that time, the Chinese air force’s numbers were three times that of India and Pakistan taken together. Hence, whatever the quality of the two South Asian countries’ fighter aircraft, the sheer squadron volume of the China-Pakistan duo make it a daunting task for the IAF to deal with in a multi-front conflict.

The glib talk about confronting two hostile neighbours makes little sense because of the rapidly dwindling squadrons of IAF fighters. Successive Indian Air Force chiefs have wailed, failed and faded away, yet the establishment has remained unmoved.

Does anyone remember the then IAF Chief, NAK Browne’s words of October 2013? “Of 42 squadrons it should have, IAF now has 34.” And now, incumbent IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari stated on December 22, 2022, that the “squadron strength is down to 31” and that “fighter shortage is now critical.”

Isn’t India proving herself to be an amazing compound of contradictions, chaos and confusion? Do time and tide wait for anyone in the combat zone or, for that matter, on the nation’s enemy lines?

While the IAF plays the tragic tune of the depleted and fast-depleting strength of its fighter squadrons, a small bunch of self-serving optimists, including some NRIs, is misleadingly telling the world as to how great the economy of India will become if the rupee depreciates vis-a-vis the dollar every hour, foreign exchange reserves deplete every week, and the current account deficit mounts every month to an astronomical figure, and that what a boon it would be for Delhi if it allows Beijing to spread its wings in industry, investment, commerce, trade, banking etc.

No country of India’s shape, size and demography can ever prosper with a mounting debt, an unbridgeable deficit trade, skyrocketing negative current account, depreciating currency and unbridled entry of an enemy nation just for a few investment projects covered with a systemically entrenched espionage in the Indian hinterland.

The harsh reality is that India’s imports are several times higher than her exports, thereby making the imported foreign-made goods much more expensive, which inflicts a mounting deficit on India’s economy. Thus, whereas importing a fighter aircraft in 2001 would have been an outflow of Rs 45 a dollar, the same import will now be Rs 83 a dollar. Hence, even assuming that the unit production and sale price of the imported machine is constant at $40 million, one can very well calculate the price difference (owing to the mounting rupee-dollar exchange rate differential) between 2001 and 2023.

The reference to the fluctuating rupee-dollar exchange rate was made to make a point to modernise the fighter fleet, for which India needs to curb mounting import expenditure and cultivate doubling up her indigenous combat craft enterprise. Like what China achieved after Mao’s death in October 1976. Today, the Beijing air force inventory contains 2,500 combat-capable aircraft because China went all out with indigenisation and went slow on imported craft. Thus, it’s now an open secret that it will take several years for the IAF to operate to its sanctioned 42 squadron-fleet level.

So, how did China lure the West and endure her worst to develop indigenous fighters to stump all? Chinese indigenisation began in the early 1980s with lightning speed copying of Soviet fighters and inviting UK’s Rolls Royce and Canadian Pratt and Whitney engines, followed by American Bell and French Dauphin helicopter. The Chinese strategy was clear. Cultivate the West through the charm offensive. Follow Deng Xiaoping’s dictum: “Hide and bide” (hide intent and bide time) — show the smiling teeth and bite when you get the time.

Thus, when the Soviets were neck-deep in the Afghanistan quagmire, the Chinese silently cut a deal with US aviation giant McDonnell Douglas to co-produce MD-82 twin engine passenger jet in January 1984. During the course of the next three decades, Communist China-backed companies lured gullible western corporations to strike deal after deal to shift their production line and latest technology to Beijing’s special industrial zones. So much so that the West is now bogged down in the yellow terrain just as the way Hitler’s tanks got stuck in the slushy soil of Russia during the harsh winter of the early 1940s.

By the late 1980s, it was western aviation on eastern soil. From capitalist America’s Grumman Corporation, McDonnell Douglas to British Aerospace to French Aerospatiale, all are collaborating with the communist China in building air power. And today, the situation has reached a point of no return for the West. The West groans in agony in vain because engine makers of all variety and shade have entered China: the likes of Pratt and Whitney, General Electric, Honeywell, French Snecma, and even Germany’s MTU, thereby making the Chinese air force ‘atmanirbhar’.

The desperate callout of successive IAF chiefs needs be understood and acted upon in this grim perspective. India must accelerate indigenisation through any means; fair or foul. Morality and ethics have no place when it comes to national self-interest, especially if there is an existential threat to national security in the form of the perennially active, two-front, unholy Sino-Pak alliance. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

2
Diaspora

Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith

3
Punjab

In Punjab, Rahul Gandhi says 'Navjot Singh Sidhu will get some role in Congress'

4
Chandigarh

BJP's Anup Gupta is Chandigarh's new mayor

5
Punjab

Video: Security breach in Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur as man tries to hug him

6
Diaspora

21-year-old Indian student from Punjab's Hoshiarpur dies in car crash in Australia

7
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

8
World

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks 'sincere' talks with India to resolve 'burning' issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role

9
Trending

‘Beautiful’ Ladakhi girls dance to 'Ghodey pe sawar' amid snow-capped mountains of Ladakh, netizens can’t get enough of ‘graceful dancers and stunning setting’

10
Nation

Air India urination case: Crew report suggests complainant woman 'instigated' by co-passenger

Don't Miss

View All
Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Top News

BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized

US is putting every ounce of its energy to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official

US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...

JP Nadda to lead saffron party in 2024 poll

JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll

Gets extension as party president

After Pak PM’s offer for talks, his office adds ‘Art 370’ rider

After Pakistan PM's offer for talks with India, his office adds 'Art 370' rider

Poet Wasim Barelvi injured in road accident

Poet Wasim Barelvi injured in road accident

The 82-year-old is out of danger and is being treated at BLK...


Cities

View All

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Delimitation process of Amritsar MC wards nears completion; high-level meeting on January 18

Work on automated parking at Kairon market likely in March

Laid fortnight ago, road dug up again to lay sewer pipes in Amritsar

Residents stage dharna over civic problems in Tarn Taran

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Mayoral Poll: BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher’s vote

Mayoral Poll: BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher’s vote

New Chandigarh Mayor has eyes set on speeding up village projects, Swachh rankings

Photo of Congress councillor ‘joining’ AAP creates buzz

Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

Mohali Cop uses melody to warn traffic offenders

Nod to ~17.79 cr road projects in Delhi

Nod to Rs 17.79 cr road projects in Delhi

In 8 years, massive rise in Yamuna's pollution in Delhi

Tussle deepens, AAP accuses L-G of interfering in govt work

DU to form Centre for Hindu Studies

Delhi horror: Four accused face murder charges

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Jalandhar chess player honoured with National Youth Award

Solar energy powers govt schools; panels fitted in 11 buildings

Solve power plant ash problem on Zira pattern, CM Mann urged

MC meeting on LED scam today; agenda released

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Top cop marks probe to ADCP into 'sexual harassment' case

Out on bail, Malerkotla man nabbed with 265-gm heroin

Lowest min temperature of 0.8°C recorded in 14 years

3 arrested with Malana cream

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Non-teaching staff of Punjabi University to stage protest over grant release

Patiala DC reviews ongoing work on city’s new bus stand

PWD Minister pays surprise visit to division office in Patiala

Release results, say state civil service aspirants