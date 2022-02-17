Address mismatch between skills, jobs

The long-term answer to the problem of unemployment is to review and upgrade the quality of education. Ever since Independence, this is a sector that has been kept on the backburner, just like health. In the case of health, it is the pandemic that has highlighted the weaknesses of infrastructure. Similarly, the virus has exposed the fault lines at all levels of the education system.

Address mismatch between skills, jobs

Rising problem: Despite the high level of unemployment, qualifications and manpower requirements do not often meet the criteria, leaving a substantial chunk looking for the right vocation. PTI

Sushma ramachandran

Senior Financial Journalist

The paucity of jobs for the youth is the biggest crisis facing this country right now, even as the third Covid wave is gradually dying down. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has quoted data in Parliament to point out that the unemployment rate has gone back to pre-pandemic levels. But the fact is, this had already risen too high by the time the virus reached our shores. So a pre-pandemic ailment became far worse with repeated lockdowns during 2020 and 2021. The unemployment rate was 6.57 per cent in January 2022, lower than the 7.19 per cent recorded in January 2020. This is still much above the 5 to 5.5 per cent which used to be considered normal in the past.

The reality of joblessness confronting young people is captured effectively by data showing that even in January 2020, only 37 per cent of people between the ages of 20 and 24 were employed. The data is according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) which undertakes regular surveys. The situation obviously worsened during the pandemic as millions of commercial establishments had to shut down due to movement curbs. The outcome was a surge in demand for rural job schemes as skilled workers were left stranded in their rural homes and forced to take on lower quality jobs than the previous ones in urban areas. In post-budget briefings, government officials have been saying the situation has eased and the demand for rural jobs is on the wane. In fact, they say this is the reason that the allocation for MGNREGA has been lowered in the 2022-23 budget proposals.

This may be so but the reality on the ground is visible in both urban and rural areas where young people are desperately hunting for jobs, many of which were snatched away by the pandemic. The situation was highlighted by the violent protests over railway jobs in Bihar as over a crore applied for about 35,000 jobs. This is not an isolated incident. Similar events have taken place in the past owing to the scramble for the limited, coveted government jobs. The job issue is thus not new, the pandemic has merely brought it into the limelight.

On the other hand, there is a completely different scenario in the formal sector of the economy. Here, there are not enough applicants for the existing job openings. It is deeply ironic that reports of talent shortages and attrition in certain sectors are affecting many corporates. Not only that, there are stories about “revenge hiring” at the top business schools where fresh graduates are being snapped up by companies at inordinately high salaries. To some extent, it can be understood as corporates coming back to normalcy need to hire executives in a hurry. At the same time, the phenomenon has emerged even as large swathes of youth are unable to find jobs with their existing level of skill sets.

The issue of attrition and the need for highly skilled talent in sectors like information technology has been talked about for several years. In fact, the growing focus on AI (artificial intelligence) has meant that well qualified software engineers have had to seek re-skilling to meet the demands of the IT industry. It is in this context, that one must look for a deeper underlying cause for joblessness in the economy. It comes back to a long-neglected area — education.

The solution being envisaged right now for the job emergency is to aggressively push investment in infrastructure which will in turn translate into projects of all kinds. And this in turn will provide more jobs. But the problem is, unless the education system is overhauled, most people applying for these jobs will remain in the unskilled or semi-skilled category. In other words, the high-value salaried jobs for which there is a huge demand will continue to remain out of reach of the bulk of youth as they simply do not have the skills to qualify for them.

The long-term answer is therefore to review and upgrade the quality of education. Ever since Independence, this is a sector that has been kept on the backburner, just like health. In the case of health, it is the pandemic that has highlighted the weaknesses of infrastructure in most parts of the country. Similarly, the virus has exposed the fault lines at all levels of the education system. The immediate crisis has been the digital divide that has forced children who are unable to access online devices to forego education for a two-year period. Even those with access to online learning have found it has pitfalls and there is little substitute for physical classrooms despite the mushrooming of education portals. The pandemic also underlined the low priority for education as schools have been the last institutions to be opened even after markets and restaurants while weddings are allowed to have large gatherings. This is in spite of the fact that many countries have kept schools open with appropriate protocols through much of the pandemic.

As the focus now moves to re-opening of schools, the weaknesses of the government school system have become ever more obvious. Central and state-run schools have for decades failed to achieve proper learning outcomes. Annual surveys done by NGO Pratham, for instance, have shown that most children do not achieve the learning skills required for their class levels.

The fact that the crumbling government school system can actually change for the better, however, has been shown in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party government has evolved a model which has led to a sharp rise in the pass percentage for school-leaving children. Their curriculum changes including the focus on entrepreneurial skills are also a refreshing shift from the existing approach of preparing students only for salaried jobs, preferably with the government. This model can be a starting point for radical changes in education by other states as well.

Education and jobs cannot be delinked. The long-term solution to unemployment has to be a proper foundational education followed by higher skill sets matching the needs of the economy. Otherwise, the job conundrum will not only continue but also end up tearing the country’s social fabric.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Girl with Deep Sidhu in SUV tells police truck driver ahead was 'speeding rashly' and applied sudden breaks

2
Ludhiana

Deep Sidhu cremated amid pro-Khalistan slogans in Ludhiana; people attend last rites in large numbers

3
Haryana

321 top builders owe Rs 15,585 crore to Haryana; list of top 10 defaulters inside

4
Haryana

Gurugram's 'Green view society' declared unsafe, residents asked to vacate by March 1

5
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

6
Punjab

Deep Sidhu's accident: Head injury main cause of death, airbag burst due to collision

7
Diaspora

Don’t conflate Swastika with Hakenkreuz: US-based Hindu group to Canadian PM Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh

8
Entertainment

Should child imitate sex worker? Kangana Ranaut hits at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi viral video, drags former Prime Minister in Instagram story

9
Punjab

AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab

10
Punjab Election punjab polls

Priyanka by his side, Channi says ‘won’t let UP, Bihar, Delhi ‘de bhaiye’ enter Punjab’; row erupts

Don't Miss

View All
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Trending

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

Top Stories

PM: Congress failed to keep Kartarpur during Partition

PM Modi: Congress failed to keep Kartarpur during Partition

Aam Aadmi Party a photocopy of Congress

AAP will end ‘inspector raj’ in Punjab if voted to power, vows Kejriwal

AAP will end 'inspector raj' in Punjab if voted to power, vows Arvind Kejriwal

I’m actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

I’m actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax

Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax

Govt mulls more flights to bring students

Govt mulls more flights to bring students

Cities

View All

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu joins AAP in presence of Kejriwal

Amritsar West: Voters seek access to better roads, sewerage and jobs

Now, Air India's Amritsar-London flight thrice a week

Amritsar: Won’t vanish after winning seat, promises Talbir Singh Gill

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab's future secure in NDA's hands: JP Nadda

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Chandigarh’s bicycle project catches parliamentary panel’s fancy

Mani Majra Man duped of Rs 8.72 lakh by Facebook ‘friend’

PGI's Gastro Department doctors bring laurels

Chandigarh cops turn blind eye to parking on cycle track

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Supreme Court questions govt over OROP implementation

Delhi government school students to get free coaching for NEET, JEE entrance exams

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

No end to Congress vs Congress battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

Where is anti-corruption Bill, Ajay Maken asks AAP

Jalandhar: Shobha yatra taken out on eve of Ravidas Jayanti

Jalandhar north: Congress, BJP in direct contest here

Nakodar: A fight among doctor, engineer, cop, farmers

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP will provide free quality education, healthcare: Manish Sisodia

2 dead, 30 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Ravidassias remove AAP hoardings, posters from 'shobha yatra' route

Deep Sidhu cremated amid pro-Khalistan slogans in Ludhiana; people attend last rites in large numbers

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Sukhbir Singh Badal promises more social welfare schemes

Punjab needs industry’s revival to get rid of huge debt: Minister

BJP Nabha face Gurpreet Singh Shahpur accused of hiding facts in affidavit

Resume primary classes as well, demand teachers, parents in Patiala