 Address threats to ensure responsible AI deployment : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Address threats to ensure responsible AI deployment

Address threats to ensure responsible AI deployment

Concerns about biased algorithms, discriminatory AI models and misuse of facial recognition tech underscore the need to establish legal frameworks.

Address threats to ensure responsible AI deployment

Crucial: Remain vigilant about the dangers of artificial intelligence. istock photo for representational purpose



Sharad Satya Chauhan

DGP & MD, Punjab Police Housing Corporation

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi recently expressed concern about the rising prevalence of deepfake videos; he described the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for creating deepfakes as ‘problematic’. The PM called on the media to educate the public about the associated risks.

In recent years, the rapid advancement of AI technology has introduced both opportunities and challenges for maintaining public order and law enforcement. While AI presents innovative solutions for various societal issues, it also brings about new risks, including the creation of deepfakes and challenges associated with social media manipulation. AI, particularly in the context of deepfakes and social media, can create law and order problems.

The AI challenge lies not only in the problems it can create but also in its inherent difficulty to regulate. Theoretically, AI possesses the capability to circumvent the regulations intended to govern its use.

The integration of AI into various facets of society presents challenges for law enforcement, encompassing issues from technological manipulation to ethical considerations. At the forefront is deepfake technology, powered by AI, enabling the creation of remarkably realistic counterfeit videos and audio-recordings. These deepfakes pose a significant threat to the veracity of information and public trust, making it challenging for law enforcement agencies to distinguish between genuine and manipulated incidents.

AI algorithms on social media platforms enhance user experiences but they also create vulnerabilities to manipulation, misinformation and societal polarisation. Bots and algorithms fuelled by AI can amplify divisive content, manipulate public opinion and contribute to growing societal polarisation, complicating the agencies’ efforts to maintain order. Adaptive strategies are essential to address the landscape of online threats.

In disinformation campaigns, AI-powered tools automate the creation and dissemination of misleading narratives on a massive scale, challenging law enforcement agencies to counteract the adverse effects and maintain public trust. As AI becomes integrated into critical infrastructure and public systems, the risk of cyberattacks escalates, necessitating advanced cybersecurity measures that can adapt to dynamic AI-driven attack strategies.

AI systems often operate as ‘black boxes’, making it challenging to understand the rationale behind their decisions. The lack of explainability in AI decision-making processes may erode public trust, emphasising the importance of striving for explainable AI models for accountability and confidence in law enforcement. Concerns about biased algorithms, discriminatory AI models and the misuse of facial recognition technology underscore the importance of establishing robust legal frameworks to safeguard civil liberties and ensure ethical AI deployment.

In video surveillance, AI integration enhances monitoring system capabilities but it also introduces challenges, such as the manipulation of the footage. Authentication and security strategies are necessary to protect the integrity of visual evidence.

Predictive policing, employing AI algorithms to forecast crime hotspots, introduces challenges related to algorithmic biases perpetuating existing inequalities. Addressing biases in predictive policing models is crucial for maintaining public trust and upholding justice. Algorithmic accountability and bias persist as challenges within AI systems, potentially resulting in unfair profiling and targeting of specific groups. Measures to address bias in AI models are thus crucial.

Privacy concerns, particularly with facial recognition technology, raise questions about the balance between leveraging AI for law enforcement and protecting individuals’ privacy. Thoughtful consideration and robust safeguards are necessary. The widespread deployment of AI-driven surveillance systems raises concerns about the emergence of a ‘surveillance state’. Balancing public safety with preserving individual freedoms is critical to prevent potential social unrest.

The integration of AI in legal decision-making processes introduces questions about accountability, transparency and fairness. Striking the right balance between leveraging AI for efficiency and maintaining fairness and transparency in legal decision-making is a challenge for the authorities.

Autonomous systems, like AI-driven drones or vehicles, raise concerns for public safety due to the potential for malicious actors to hack into them. Balancing the benefits of autonomous technologies with safeguards against misuse is paramount.

AI possesses the potential to exploit and challenge laws, especially in cybercrime control and AI regulation. Through simulation and modelling, AI systems actively seek vulnerabilities in legal frameworks, pinpointing flaws to expose insufficiencies and ambiguities. Automated legal analysis, utilising natural language processing and machine learning, scrutinises legal texts to identify exploitable loopholes, providing nuanced insights into areas where laws may lack clarity.

In security testing, AI-driven tools play a crucial role by uncovering vulnerabilities in digital systems associated with cybercrime and AI regulation. This approach enhances our understanding of potential threats and aids in the development of effective countermeasures. Adversarial AI techniques add another layer to this exploration, where researchers create AI models designed to circumvent existing security measures. This proactive and adversarial approach fosters a continuous improvement cycle for regulatory frameworks, staying ahead of potential threats.

AI also contributes to predictive analysis of enforcement patterns. Analysing historical law enforcement data, AI systems identify trends and gaps in enforcement, providing insights into activities that may go undetected. These insights guide policymakers in refining and reinforcing regulatory frameworks to address challenges.

In response to a 2018 taskforce report, NITI Aayog proposed ‘responsible AI’ principles in a February 2021 document. Currently, the government views AI as a catalyst for digital economy, growth across sectors and plans to regulate it through laws on privacy, data protection, intellectual property and cybersecurity. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is promoting AI as part of the ‘Digital India’ initiative and the government has undertaken developmental initiatives in skilling, health, defence, agriculture and international cooperation.

While the current benefits of artificial intelligence outweigh the potential dangers, the future portends the risk of misuse and regulatory challenges. It is crucial to remain vigilant and proactively address these threats to ensure responsible AI deployment.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Deepfake #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

US thwarts plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun, issues warning to India: Report

2
Punjab

Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana

3
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

4
Uttarakhand

Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 42 metres through rubble for workers' rescue

5
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

6
J & K

Two captains among four Army personnel killed, two injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Rajouri

7
Diaspora

7.25 lakh Indians are illegal immigrants in US: Report

8
Business

Days after his tumultuous ouster, Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO

9
Punjab

Don’t turn people against you by blocking roads, CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting farmers

10
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan leader Pannun gives call to 'picket' outbound Air India flights in Canada on Dec 1

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE updates: Slight hiccup in final stage as metal pipe clogs machine

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE updates: Operations in final stretch; doctors, 41 ambulances wait outside

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

A nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...

US thwarted plot to kill Sikh separatist in America; warns India over concerns govt in New Delhi was involved

India reacts to allegations of ‘its involvement’ in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

Bagchi says inputs pertained to the 'nexus between organised...

Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri

Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri

The firing resumed after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area ...

Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued

Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued

The blaze erupts at 3.40 am on the third floor of the buildi...


Cities

View All

Protest as admn takes possession of land acquired for Bharatmala project

Protest as admn takes possession of land acquired for Bharatmala project

Farmers assured of action against erring officials in Amritsar

Muted Gurbani telecast on Heritage Street outside Golden Temple irks Sikh Sangat

MC chief inspects sanitation in Central, East constituencies

Gurpreet Bhullar takes over as Amritsar Police Commissioner

Guv, govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Chandigarh MC’s community centres, dispensaries not fire-safe

Chandigarh MC’s community centres, dispensaries not fire-safe

Injection contained sleeping pills, insecticide, sanitiser

2-day remand for accused in PGI injection case

Students sent home after leak in PNG line

After Diwali, City Beautiful air quality in ‘poor’ category again

Gang kingpin held for fraud in Delhi

Gang kingpin held for fraud in Delhi

Delhi’s air quality still ‘very poor’; several areas breach 400-mark

AAP attacks BJP over demolition drive in Jangpura

DPCC starts Rahul Gandhi’s WhatsApp channel

Graft Case: Supplementary report on Chief Secretary submitted

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Farmers’ stir triggers outrage on social media

Gang of snatchers busted, 5 held

Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament: Chandigarh school, Lucknow sports hostel enter quarters

Protesting at Phagwara NH, sugarcane growers threaten to block rail tracks too

20-year-old hacked to death by two bike-borne youths in Ludhiana

20-year-old hacked to death by two bike-borne youths in Ludhiana

Delay in conducting civic body elections: Ludhiana residents face challenges in absence of elected councillors

Farm fires: 586 farmers fined, 20 blacklisted, 72 FIRs lodged in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana Cops crack Rs 4 lakh loot case, nab three

Attack on Indian consulate in US: NIA raids premises of ex-LIP leader Sarabjit Singh Kang

Power junior engineers suspend hunger strike

Power junior engineers suspend hunger strike

Punjab logs 512 crop residue fires

After 3 decades, Revenue Dept gets 740 patwaris

District admn starts anti-drug awareness programme

Dance performances mark Day 2 of inter-zone youth fest