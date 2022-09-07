 Af-Pak issue over Kabul river water simmers : The Tribune India

Af-Pak issue over Kabul river water simmers

The reduced water flow of the Kabul river in future may become Taliban’s weapon against Pakistan in the absence of any consensus on water-sharing. Over the years, Pakistan has tried to initiate talks on an agreement to share water. However, Afghanistan has not reciprocated, predominately due to its continued non-acceptance of the Durand Line as the international border. Also, longstanding tensions over other land disputes and borderlines have impacted disputes over water and the Kabul river.

Af-Pak issue over Kabul river water simmers

WATER WOES: Pakistan is in the throes of the most devastating floods ever. Reuters

Lt Gen PK Grover (retd)

Former State Information Commissioner, Punjab

IN the ever-evolving geopolitical scenarios, the sources of water, their control, use and conservation have emerged as significant power players, irrespective of the areas of influence being local, regional, national or international. In this context, the water dispute between Afghanistan and Pakistan over the Kabul river has been simmering, though it is rarely noted as it is overshadowed by the political tensions and dispute over the Durand Line between the two nations. The problem could lead to widespread ramifications as no water agreement exists between the upper riparian Afghanistan and the lower riparian Pakistan, despite the two countries sharing nine big and small rivers.

Pakistan is ranked 14 in the list of the world's 17 'very high water risk' countries. Its water availability has decreased by nearly 80 per cent over the past seven decades. Pakistan's water woes are deep-rooted and of great concern. One of the causes is the country's rapid population growth. This has not just strained the limited water resources available, but also has implications for food security.

Inadequate water storage is another cause of the water scarcity, which has resulted in the loss of more than 120 BCM (billion cubic metres) of water during the floods of 2010, 2012, and 2014. The storage capacity of its biggest water reservoir is only nine per cent of the total average flow as compared to the global average storage capacity of 40 per cent.

Currently, 97 per cent of Pakistan's fresh water is used in agriculture, which accounts for 22 per cent of the country's GDP. Water resources are also being depleted due to inefficient agricultural practices, flood irrigation, a lack of hybrid seeding and inadequate water management.

Pakistan is also on the list of the world's 10 countries most susceptible to climate change. Changes in the monsoon patterns, melting glaciers, rising temperatures and the recurrence of floods and droughts show that the country is already confronting climate-related challenges to its water resources. In recent years, Pakistan has experienced a number of floods as well as long periods of drought.

The Indus river basin, Pakistan's main water source, is especially vulnerable to climate change. In Sindh province, a large number of farmers have fled to urban areas due to water shortage following a reduction of the flow in the Indus river. Given that snow- and ice-melt runoff now account for 50 to 80 per cent of the typical water flows in the basin, it will cause landslides, catastrophic flooding, dam breaks and soil erosion in the short term and drought as well as hunger in the long run.

A case in point is the most devastating floods ever being experienced by Pakistan currently, following excessive rains. Over 1,100 people have lost their lives and lakhs been displaced due to these floods.

On the other hand, the landlocked Afghanistan, Pakistan's western neighbour, is rich in water resources with a geography and topography that provide significant opportunities for their use and exploitation. Traditionally, the country has experienced good rainfall in certain areas, though the recent protracted drought has led to severe shortages in the country and neighbourhood. All of its neighbouring countries — Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, China and Pakistan — are dependent on Afghanistan’s water resources to a certain degree.

Afghanistan and Pakistan share an Indus river tributary: the Kabul river. Some 700 km long, the Kabul river starts in the Sanglakh Range of the Hindukush Mountains in Afghanistan and passes through the cities of Kabul and Jalalabad before flowing into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, 25 km north of the Durand Line border crossing at Torkham and finally joining the Indus river near Attock in Pakistan. The major tributaries of Kabul include the Logar, Panjshir, Kunar, Alingar, Bara and Swat.

The Kabul river is a lifeline to both Afghanistan and Pakistan as it is a source of drinking water, irrigation and hydropower, providing livelihood to over 20 million people in the two countries. The annual flow in the river is about 19 BCM and since the river starts to rise about a month earlier than the Indus, its flows are significant for fulfilling the early rabi and late kharif (March-May) irrigation requirements of the canals in Pakistan.

To jumpstart it's lagging economy and ensure internal stability, Afghanistan recently proposed to improve its power and water infrastructures. Afghanistan suffers from a severe shortage of electricity, with only 28 per cent of the households connected to power supply systems. Dams built during 1950-1970 and rehabilitated recently produce less than 300 MW of electricity. Afghanistan imports 80 per cent of its electricity from its Central Asian neighbours.

But Afghanistan has the potential of producing 23,000 MW of electricity from hydropower. It has completed feasibility studies of more than 20 small- and medium-sized hydropower projects, including a dozen dams in the Kabul basin. It recently secured large amounts of funds for building the dams, based on the prospects of the restoration of peace and security. Significantly, Afghanistan is building 12 dams with a storage capacity of 4.7 MAF on the Kabul river. Some of these are supported by India.

This development has agitated the water-stressed Pakistan as this deficiency in water flow poses for Pakistan a serious challenge and, perhaps, emerges as a more important issue compared to the Indo-Pak water woes.

Pertinently, no agreement on water-sharing exists between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The water stress is likely to be further aggravated by climate change and global warming — the result of an increasing concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere — that will affect temperature and rainfall, and hence river flows and water resources. Precipitation in the catchment areas of rivers and canals is likely to be reduced, once again adversely impacting water availability. In fact, a reduced water flow of the Kabul river in future may become Taliban's weapon against Pakistan in the absence of any consensus on water-sharing.

Over the years, Pakistan has tried to initiate talks on an agreement to share water. Pakistan wants Afghanistan to ensure an 'equitable' and 'reasonable' use of the river under the framework of the 1997 UN Convention on Non-Navigational Uses of International Watercourses. Pakistan and the World Bank have initiated discussions on a water treaty similar to the Indus Water Treaty.

But these initiatives have not been successful as Afghanistan has not reciprocated, predominately due to its continued non-acceptance of the Durand Line as the international border. Additionally, longstanding tensions over other land disputes and borderlines have impacted disputes over water and the Kabul river.

The situation in Pakistan is, therefore, very alarming. Pakistan realises that for Afghanistan, the Kabul river is far more than a tool of coercive diplomacy. For its economic well-being and development, Pakistan must not let water conflicts become the main issue of discord with Afghanistan.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

ED raids residences of Punjab Excise and Taxation Commissioner Varun Roojam, excise officer in Delhi excise policy case

2
Punjab

5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole

3
Punjab

After viral video shows 'poor man in Mercedes' picking up cheap wheat in Hoshiarpur, the real story comes out

4
Punjab

Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL

5
Nation

Cyrus Mistry’s accident: Chip to be sent to Germany, Police ask car manufacturer ‘if any mechanical fault’

6
Punjab

NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Happy Malaysia in Ludhiana court bomb blast case

7
Nation

India, Bangladesh ink first water-sharing pact in 25 years; Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta

8
Trending

Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi breakup? IPL founder's changed Instagram bio sparks rumours

9
Haryana

22-year-old youth beaten to death in Haryana's Karnal for having an affair

10
Brand Connect

BioLyfe Keto Gummies Reviews (Scam or Legit) PRICE Benefits & Is Bio Lyfe Keto Work?

Don't Miss

View All
Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

Top News

India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Hasina flags Teesta

India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta

Delhi raises protection of minorities | Both sides to jointl...

Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL

Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL

Punjab not cooperating, says Centre

India clears world’s 1st nasal Covid vax

India clears world's 1st nasal Covid vaccine

Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC receives regulatory approvals for ...

On Day 2 of Oppn unity drive, Nitish meets Yechury, Kejriwal

On Day 2 of Opposition unity drive, Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury, Kejriwal, OP Chautala, Sharad Yadav

Sharad says none better than Bihar CM to lead anti-BJP front

ED registers case in Delhi excise ‘scam’, raids 40 sites across nation

ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s premises not searched, AAP ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

Murder bid case filed over Dera Radha Soami clash, statements recorded

Day after CM’s announcement on wage hike, teachers seek release of salaries

Amritsar MC collects Rs 50 lakh property tax from 1,550

Another PUDA notice in Holy City locality case; protest enters Day 27

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Batch of anaesthetic withdrawn from Chandigarh after PGI deaths

At PGI, patients made to get surgical items from list

Manager among three held for carnival crash in Mohali; site sealed

Now, Chandigarh MC gets nod for Indore, Nagpur trip

ED registers case in Delhi excise ‘scam’, raids 40 sites across nation

ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation

Over two years on, Shimla-Delhi flight stays a non-starter

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Jalandhar: Badminton items worth lakhs found locked in almirahs for years

Trucks parked illegally on Jalandhar roads

Jalandhar: Now, 555 daily slots for passport service applicants

Jalandhar: 2 attacked with weapons, critical

F&CC to take decision on major city projects today

Relief as online portal launched to issue NOCs for properties

WB officials inspect canal water supply project site at Bilga village

17 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Robbers barge into store, fire shots at trader

No expert to extract bodies from canals, pvt divers mint money

No expert to extract bodies from canals in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib; pvt divers mint money

Building Violations: Vehicles parked on roads, Patiala residents blame civic body

Punjab Govt committed to rehabilitation of youth hooked on drugs: Minister

Patiala MC collects Rs 75 lakh property tax in one month

2-year jail for 2 in cheque-bounce case